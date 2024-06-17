Manchester United Amongst Teams Showing Interest In French Defender

Manchester United are amongst the clubs who have been keeping tabs on Red Bull Salzburg defender Oumar Solet this summer.

The Frenchman has been impressive in a Salzburg shirt and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

With only a year left on his contract, the defender is almost certain to move on from Salzburg in the ongoing transfer window.

According to French radio station RMC, Manchester United are one of the clubs who have their eyes on the centre-back.

Manchester United are in the market for centre-backs and are currently pushing to sign Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

However, they are keeping an eye out for other centre-backs and Solet is one of the defenders the club are closely watching.

However, any move for him would attract significant competition as another unnamed Premier League side are also interested in him.

Solet also has suitors in Germany where Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart are showing an interest in signing him.

Salzburg are prepared to sell him for anywhere between €12m to €15m given his contract situation.