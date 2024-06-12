Manchester United among multiple teams eyeing Watford starlet Yaser Asprilla

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Watford midfielder Yaser Asprilla.

The 20-time English league champions struggled massively in the midfield department last season as the players frequently proved incapable of protecting the backline with opposition teams counter-attacking almost at will.

What’s more, the likely departures of players like Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Christian Eriksen make it necessary for the club to acquire more than one midfielder.

United have been linked with moves for stars such as Joao Neves and Morten Hjulmand but co-owners INEOS also want to bring in less obvious targets and cast the net further and wider to catch some of football’s premier talents.

Columbian journalist Guillermo Arango has posted on X that one of those players is Watford’s Yaser Asprilla.

He reports that “Yaser Asprilla is wanted by several European clubs. Brighton, Manchester United, Dortmund, AC Milan, Bologna, Betis and Real Sociedad have all shown interest in the player.”

It is also noted that “Watford wants a definitive sale for £30 million.”

The youngster has been a regular in Watford’s side, playing 47 times and scoring six times and assisting eight more.

He has also made a really positive start to his international career, playing four times for Colombia and scoring twice already for his country.

The 20-year-old became the second-youngest player ever to appear for Colombia and he will also be seen in action later this month when his nation participates in the COPA America.

He has been described as “one of the hottest properties in Colombian football” and he is “fearless” in the tackle.

“His excellent balance, change of pace and dribbling skills are akin to that of a traditional winger but, crucially, he is able to bring these to a more central role.”

The player’s mobility and aggressiveness would certainly be a welcome addition to United’s midfield which certainly lacked these characteristics throughout last season and could be a clever signing for the club to further add to their exciting group of young talent.

