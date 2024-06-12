Manchester United among four PL clubs to enquire about 21-y/o Bundesliga forward with £27.4m release clause

Manchester United have approached Hoffenheim to discuss forward Maximilian Beier’s availability heading into the summer window.

They weren’t the only Premier League side to establish their interest, though, as German outlet Bild claims that Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford are all weighing up moves for the young attacker.

Beier, 21, oversaw an impressive Bundesliga campaign in 2023/2024, where he notched 16 goals and three assists in 33 appearances. Only last season was the sought-after prospect playing his football in Germany’s second tier, yet this term, he finished fifth in the top division’s Golden Boot rankings.

Such prolific form was taken on board by Julian Nagelsmann, too, as the German coach awarded the youngster his national team debut on June 3 against Ukraine and has included Beier in his 26-man Euro 2024 squad.

8 – Maximilian Beier was directly involved in eight shots during his 31 minutes against Ukraine on his debut, the most of any player on the pitch. Impact. pic.twitter.com/3xEFP0geAF — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 4, 2024

Reds learn of Beier’s exit clause

As such, United are said to have taken the first steps in pursuit of the player by contacting Hoffenheim to gain clarity on his contract situation. They were informed that his current terms contain a release clause of €32.5 million (£27.4m), which will progressively lessen by €2.5m (£2.1m) a year.

