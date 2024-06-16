Manchester United among clubs circling Simons star after successful Bundesliga loan

Manchester United are among the many top teams who have reportedly contacted Paris Saint-Germain about the potential signing of Xavi Simons.

That is according to French newspaper L’Equipe and it not the first time the young Netherlands international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

In recent months, Simons has been linked with most of Europe’s biggest clubs after impressing on loan at RB Leipzig and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in Paris.

Barcelona have been rumoured to be interested in the player, who they had during his youth years, so a reunion has been tipped by multiple publications. However, journalist Matteo Moretto claims (H/t Sport.fr) that the potential deal for Simons at Barca this summer has gone cold since new coach, Hansi Flick, does not want to prioritise the Dutch forward.

Simons scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists in 43 matches for the Bundesliga outfit.

The report suggests PSG are likely to prefer a loan move instead of a permanent one due to the significant portion of the transfer fee going to his former club PSV Eindhoven if he’s sold before 2025.

Simons will decide on his future after Euro 2024.

Netherlands take on Poland tonight

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has stressed that his team will rely on Simons against Poland when they start their Euro 2024 campaign.

Koeman said: “He is one of the greatest talents we have right now in the Netherlands. “He has played in many matches as a starter at a young age. He is growing, as a young player there is always ups and downs, especially in the national team.

“We are sure he will perform in the European Cup very well.”

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk expects more from Simons, adding: “He can give more than he does now. He can do much better.

“It’s going to be a big tournament for him and I really believe in him.”

The Netherlands will face France and Austria after their first group game against Poland.

Manchester United among clubs circling Simons star after successful Bundesliga loan

