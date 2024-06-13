Manchester United agree terms as Everton demand £70m for Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United are making ground on signing a new centre-back, with the transfer window officially open tomorrow.

The Reds have been given a boost in their pursuit of signing Jarrad Branthwaite after the clubs agreed personal terms with the player’s representatives, according to The Times.

A transfer fee has yet to be agreed between the two clubs, but it is understood that Everton are holding out for £70 million – but the agreement with the 21-year-old’s representatives is a significant step forward.

United should be trying to take advantage of Everton’s financial situation which means they may need to cash in on their biggest asset in order to keep within the PSR limit of financial losses for this season.

It shows what Branthwaite’s intentions are and that United want to sign him this summer. The wheels are in motion.

Branthwaite is set to be paid between £150,000 and £160,000 a week when he signs for United, as per the report, which adds that the club is targeting two new centre-backs following Raphael Varane’s departure.

United start transfer window with a spring in their step

Embed from Getty Images

It is a significant statement by United to be agreeing terms for such a big deal on the opening day of the transfer window.

Fans have criticised the club in the past for acting slowly in the transfer market, so this has come as another welcome sign of change from the new co-owners.

It sounds like the 6ft 4in defender will be playing his football at Old Trafford next season. This signing should be one that excites fans because Branthwaite has got a high ceiling for the future.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United agree terms as Everton demand £70m for Jarrad Branthwaite

Jun 13 2024, 21:45

Manchester United and Liverpool pushing for generational talent with Real Madrid preference

Jun 13 2024, 21:29

Chelsea make first move to sign £60m-rated PL star wanted by Manchester United

Jun 13 2024, 16:39