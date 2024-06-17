Manchester United agree new deal with Jonny Evans, announcement is “imminent



Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with veteran defender Jonny Evans over a new deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Earlier this month, Evans admitted that his future at United was still up in the air and he didn’t know whether he would carry on with the club.

Last term, during a season in which the Red Devils were walloped by injuries, especially in the backline, Evans provided some reprieve for Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff.

Evans made 30 appearances for United across all competitions, with 17 of those coming as starts.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the 36-year-old was in line to be handed fresh terms. It was stated that his influence in the dressing room is highly valued and he’s widely seen as a great role model to the younger players.

Football Insider have now given an update on the situation and reveal that Evans and United have struck an agreement over a new contract.

The outlet states, “Jonny Evans has agreed a new one-year contract at Man United, sources have told Football Insider.”

“It is believed an announcement on the 36-year-old’s future is imminent with his current deal set to expire at the end of this month.”

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that manager Erik ten Hag is a “huge fan” of the Northern Irishman and has given the green light to what is an unexpected extension given the player’s age.”

Amidst all this, United are believed to still be in the market for defensive reinforcements.

A few days ago, the club lodged a bid for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite. This offer was swiftly rejected but there is an expectation that United will go in again for the young England international.

Other players thought to be of interest to Ten Hag’s side include Leny Yoro (Lille), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) Max Kilman (Wolves) and Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), just to mention a few names.







