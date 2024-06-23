Manchester United make Adrien Rabiot a “priority target”

Manchester United have made Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot a “priority transfer” this summer as they seek to overhaul their aging midfield unit.

A report by CaughtOffside contends sources at Old Trafford have revealed the Red Devils are planning to replace both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in the coming window, with both players described as having a “concrete chance” of departing the club.

As a result, United executives have identified Rabiot – currently starring for France at Euro 2024 – as a replacement for one of these potential sales, with manager Erik ten Hag “understood to have made the Frenchman his priority in midfield”.

The 29-year-old’s contract with Juventus is set to expire at the end of this month and, though the Italian club have been engaged in negations with Rabiot’s representatives, no agreement has been reached on an extension.

In fact, a report relayed by The Peoples Person this week revealed this delay is a result of the Frenchman “waiting for Manchester United” to make an approach for him. And this latest update appears to indicate such a move will happen imminently.

With United set to be constrained by financial fair play regulations this summer, the club will have to be prudent with their limited transfer budget. A centre-back, a centre-midfielder and a centre-forward have designated as the three priority positions, though multiple options could be targeted in each area.

As such, a player with the quality and experience of Rabiot, in a position of need, on a free transfer, appears the exact type of move United need to make this summer.

The French international’s profile – a tall, physical midfielder capable of playing as the number six or eight – is perfect for what Ten Hag’s midfield unit is lacking. And while Rabiot is likely to ask for exorbitant wages, as expected when a player moves on a free, United have freed up considerable room in their wage bill following the departures of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial.

If Casemiro and Eriksen were to join their former teammates through the exit door, this would free up close to another £500,000 a week on wages, meaning Rabiot’s demands could be met with ease.

Reports suggest Joao Neves – Benfica’s midfield starlet – is United’s primary midfield target this summer. A bid of €60 million was tabled at the beginning of the month, though was immediately rejected by the Portuguese giants, who are said to be holding out for an offer in excess of €100 million – a figure likely to be far outside United’s budget this summer.

However, acquiring a midfielder like Rabiot on a free, while potentially selling Casemiro (linked with extravagant moves to Saudi Pro League clubs) and Eriksen (linked with a move to Turkey) may free up enough money to sanction another approach for Neves.

And given the midfield was a source of debilitating weakness for United this season, to add an experienced international in the form of Rabiot and one of Europe’s most exciting young talents in Neves would constitute an incredible upgrade in that area of the pitch.

