Manchester United adapt new transfer policy to focus younger targets

Manchester United can finally begin preparations for the new season after deciding that Erik ten Hag will remain in charge for a third season.

This means Ten Hag is facing his first summer at United with help from a football-focused network, led by new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox have joined the operation and Dan Ashworth is expected to join them soon.

It is only a matter of time before we all learn who United’s primary targets are this summer. Names like Jarrad Branthwaite, Michael Olise and Joshua Zirkzee have hit the headlines but you can’t believe everything you read on social media.

According to The Independent, United will be changing their transfer strategy to build a dynamic young squad primarily based on signings under the age of 24.

Miguel Delaney reports: “The Dutch coach will have a slightly altered influence amid contract extension talks, where he won’t have the same responsibility over signings.”

That’s worse news for SEG than it is Ten Hag.

Ten Hag has been given the chance to turn things around at United and maybe he was too focused on recruitment in the past. It’s best to let that to the experts who know the market best. After all, they’re leaving the management side of things to Ten Hag.

