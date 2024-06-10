Manchester United academy star Louie Bradbury scored over 40 goals last season



Manchester United’s famed academy continues to produce a conveyor belt of talent as striker Louie Bradbury took to social media to boast his 40-plus goals scored last season.

In his first full season at the club, Bradbury displayed extreme scoring prowess for the club’s u15s and u16s, including a goal in a 5-1 win over Liverpool’s u16s.

Joining United in February of 2023, the youngster made the move from Shrewsbury Town.

Within his first few months at the club, Bradbury played a role in lifting the Premier League Albert Phelan Cup with United’s u14s.

With Ethan Wheatley recently making his debut for the first team after a stellar campaign for the u18s, the club looks set to be spoilt for choice with Bradbury following through the ranks.

Despite being still eligible for the u16s next season, Bradbury could see an early promotion into Adam Lawrence’s u18s.

After the release of a number of forwards from last year’s u16s, there is set to be a shortage of strikers in the u18s and it could very well be by plan as Bradbury continues to impress.

The 15-year-old hasn’t only been displaying his skills in the red of United but also with Wales.

With already 11 caps for Wales u17s, he most recently scored an expertly taken poacher’s finish against the Czech Republic last month where he cut across the face of the defender before prodding home at the front post from a low cross.

An old-style striker, the youngster is lethal in front of goal and loves to score which will be sure to get United fans off their seats.

Louie isn’t the only aspiring footballer in his family though, his brother Jack Bradbury is a part of The New Saints u19s development squad who were just crowned champions of Wales.

