Manchester United academy graduate set to join Serie A side as free agent

Omari Forson is set to join Monza after leaving Manchester United as a free agent.

It is believed the forward was offered a new deal to remain at Old Trafford, but it looks like he rejected that in order to gain first-team experience elsewhere.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Forson has agreed on personal terms to join Monza on a free transfer.

Forson’s contract could run until 2028.

🚨🔴 Omari Forson to Monza, here we go! As revealed last week, 2004 born talent leaves Manchester United as free agent — decision was already made. Forson has agreed on terms to join Monza on free transfer from #MUFC, he will now play in Serie A. Contract until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/jZzzrVdRRB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2024

This means Forson will be playing his football in Serie A next season and we wish him the best of luck. You can understand Forson’s decision, although Erik ten Hag wanted to keep him at United for longer.

The 19-year-old make four Premier League appearances last season after graduating from the academy. He also made three appearances in United’s run to FA Cup glory as Ten Hag won his second trophy in as many years as manager.

The question is can he go on to make something of his career like Angel Gomes has done at French outfit Lille.

Forson not the first United youngster to join an Italian side for free

Embed from Getty Images

United will hope it doesn’t turn out like Paul Pogba at Juventus.

In the sense we lose him for free before breaking a transfer record to re-resign the French international.

Then, after returning, he underperformed before returning to Juve on a free again. You couldn’t make it up.

United also tried to keep Pogba before he initially joined the Italian giants.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United academy graduate set to join Serie A side as free agent

Jun 10 2024, 22:28

Thomas Tuchel issued desire to work with two Manchester United stars during Sir Jim Ratcliffe meeting

Jun 10 2024, 21:59

Manchester United cool interest with former Chelsea boss after meetings

Jun 10 2024, 21:41