Manchester United make £34m striker with 19 goalscoring contributions a ‘priority’ target

Could Manchester United dip back into the Italian market to find a striker, just like last year when the Reds signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta?

Erik ten Hag made it no secret when asked that Harry Kane was his primary target last summer, but United went for youth instead which could work in our favour long term.

The fact of the matter is we need more centre-forwards or players capable of putting the ball into the back of the net.

As things stand, Hojlund is our only recognised centre-forward and he needs competition.

Reports earlier today suggested RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has decided to sign a new deal at the Bundesliga club. The Slovenian has been heavily linked with a move to United, but the scouts will need to identify an alternative if Sesko stays at Leipzig for another year.

Manchester United make Zirkzee a ‘primary target’

According to Sky Sports, United have made their interest clear in signing Joshua Zirkzee, who is emerging as one of the club’s primary targets this summer.

The goalscoring department is a real priority area for United and it appears as though the club is stepping up its interest in the young Dutch striker.

It is believed that Zirkzee has a £34m release clause in his contract and there is nothing to suggest he will sign new terms at Bologna, where he joined a year ago from Bayern Munich.

Zirkzee made 37 appearances across all competitions for Bologna this season, recording a tally of 19 goalscoring contributions – 12 of those being goals.

The Dutch forward won’t be competing at Euro 2024 this summer after being omitted from Ronald Koeman’s squad.

