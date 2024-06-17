Manchester United’s €30 million bid for Barcelona midfield “jewel” Fermin Lopez rejected



Manchester United have reportedly had a bid worth €30 million for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez firmly rejected.

The middle of the park is an area of the pitch United are keen to strengthen this summer and the club has been linked to a number of stars including Amadou Onana (Everton), Joao Neves (Benfica), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Desire Doue (Rennes) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City), just to mention a few.

United’s need for midfielders could be made even more urgent in the event that Casemiro and Christian Eriksen leave the club.

Casemro continues to be mentioned as a prime target for Saudi Pro League outfits while Christian Eriksen is thought to be on the radar of teams like Ajax and Galatasaray.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona prospect Fermin Lopez has been identified as a target at Old Trafford and the Red Devils even went ahead to lodge an offer for him.

Last term, Lopez made 31 La Liga appearances and in that period, managed eight goals. He featured in 42 games across all competitions and registered 11 goals.

The 21-year-old’s performances in his breakthrough campaign with the Catalan giants saw him included in the Spain squad for Euro 2024.

Sport reveal, “Fermín López is one of the jewels of FC Barcelona, ​​a youth player who has earned a place in the Barça first team with a lot of effort. The club needs some sale to balance the numbers, but not that of the El Campillo midfielder, unless a completely irrefutable offer arrives.”

“Manchester United knocked on the Barça club’s door to discuss the signing of Fermín López. The ‘Red Devils’, where the Dutchman Erik ten Hag will continue to lead the bench despite a disappointing season, are looking for midfielders with Fermín’s characteristics, players with technical quality, and above all, with a lot of potential.”

The report states that United offered €30 million for Lopez but their proposal was laughed at as the Blaugrana have “no intention” of parting ways with someone so promising and with a lot of room for improvement.

United’s bid is not considered “up to the mark” for the La Masia product, who enjoyed a “dizzying season” in the Spain’s top flight.

Barca believe that Lopez will multiply his value and if United really want him, the 20-time English champions must “stretch” much further as only a gargantuan offer could convince Barca to sell him.







