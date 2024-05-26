Manchester United 2023/24 season review: The Theatre of Nightmares

Manchester United's season from hell was somewhat rescued at the end by a famous FA Cup final win at Wembley against Manchester City, but major questions still remain across the board.

The only other positive, and it is a big, big one, was Sir Jim Ratcliffe wrestling control of the club's sporin away from the Glazers with a for-now minority stake ownership, which could change everything.

Competition breakdown

Premier League - 8th

The relatively strong third-placed finish last season led to hopes (from this writer in particular) that United could kick on and re-establish themselves as a regular top four side and maybe even punch higher, even if a title challenge under the Glazer ownership had long been ruled out.

Instead, United endured, rather than enjoyed, their worst ever Premier League season (the post 1992-era) with an eight-placed finish outdoing the seventh experienced in David Moyes' one and only season in charge.

It started badly, with three losses in the first five games and the performances/tactics even worse, and it only went downhill. There were a record (NUMBER) league defeats, a record low points tally (wait for last game), a record high goals conceded (50 something ) and their worst goal difference yet of - ?

There was many humiliations but very few highlights, with Kobbie Mainoo's last-minute winner at Wolves and Alejandro Garnacho's wonder-goal at Everton being just about it.

It can only get better, surely?

Champions League - Group Stage

After working so hard last season to return to Europe's top table, United made an absolute dog's dinner of a relatively easy group.

There would have been no shame in finishing second behind Bayern Munich (lost home and away) but to finish bottom below both Copenhagen and Galatasaray was beyond shambolic.

The story of their campaign was chaos, with wins turning to losses against both the Danes (from 2-0 up to 4-3 down) and the Turks (led twice but lost 3-2). A 2-0 and 3-1 lead was also thrown away for a draw in Istanbul, in part due to André Onana having one of a few group stage shockers.

Rasmus Højlund finished the group stages with a joint-leading five goals but it mattered little as United's travel was restricted to the UK post-Christmas.

FA Cup - Winners

United's road to glory started down the road at Wigan with a comfortable 2-0 win in January, which was followed by another chaotic game away to Newport County - a 2-0 lead was eradicated before two late goals gave ten Hag an unconvincing 4-2 victory.

The fifth round saw another away day, this time the Reds travelling to Nottingham Forest. A late Casemiro goal gave them a much-needed 1-0 win and a clash with Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

More on that incredible game later but the buzz from it (this writer was at it) fell away with the collapse in the semi-final against Coventry. 3-0 became 3-3 in the final quarter of the game before a penalty shootout gave the club easily its least celebrated "big game" win.

United then, went into the FA Cup final with a sense of trepidation and defeatism. What followed though, was arguably the best performance in the Erik ten Hag era.

A 2-1 win thanks to two goals from a pair of teenagers - it was a stunning way to end the campaign.

League Cup - Fourth round

After ending a six-year drought by winning the trophy last season in what was undoubtedly the high point of Erik ten Hag's reign, United crashed out this year to the same side they beat in that Wembley final in February 2023: Newcastle.

A 3-0 win against a weakened Crystal Palace side (who then won at Old Trafford in the league four days later) raised some hopes of the season kickstarting but by the time Eddie Howe's side came to town, the season was already veering out of control.

The Magpies, who rotated like Palace, ran out easy 3-0 winners in what continued a winter of serious discontent for the club.

Player of the season: Bruno Fernandes

Someone had to get it, I suppose?

In probably the shallowest pool of candidates in recent club history, Bruno Fernandes stood head and shoulders above for most of the season.

He might moan a lot and frustrate even more, but his ability, output and desire to win cannot be questioned, even if the toughest of seasons.

15 goals and 11 assists was quite an impressive return considering everything, especially the wayward tactics of ten Hag, and he topped the league for most chances created once more.

His first-ever injury for the club late in the league season, which saw him miss 2/3 games, just showed what a world would Bruno would be like for United.

It did not make for pretty viewing, to say the least, and that's quite something given how bad the season has been.

Game of the season: Manchester United 4-3 Liverpool

Was it the best FA Cup game since United's famous semi-final replay win over Arsenal in 1999?

Quite possibly but it was the club's best game this season by a million miles, and a moment that will ling love in the memory (for this writer too, who was at Old Trafford on St. Patrick's Day).

Scott McTominay got United off to a flier before familiar failings saw Liverpool score twice in quick succession before half-time.

The much-maligned Antony scored with his right foot (yes, really) with minutes left after the visitors failed to kill off the game, before an all-time 30 minutes of extra-time took place.

Harvey Elliott and Marcus Rashford exchanged goals as a determined United looked to keep their season alive.

Amad Diallo's 121st minute winner (which came from a break following a Liverpool corner) was one of the best moments the old ground had experienced in many, many years.

That it also was the start point of their greatest rival's late-season collapse in Jürgen Klopp's farewell season made it all the sweeter.

Top goalscorer: Rasmus Højlund (16)

It took a while for United's marquee summer signing to get going with five goals from his opening 22 games and none of them in the Premier League.

But Højlund finally caught fire in a 3-2 win over Aston Villa that propelled him into a run of seven goals from his next eight outings in all competitions.

The Denmark international will need to bolster his numbers further next season but his form since late December bodes well for that future.

Rising star: Kobbie Mainoo

A no-brainer.

Kobbie Mainoo had long been earmarked for the first-team, having been the best player in United's 2022 FA Youth Cup-winning side that also featured last season's breakout, Alejandro Garnacho.

A couple of appearances last time around was expected to lead to a big role this season, and it eventually did after a serious ankle injury suffered in pre-season ruled him out until late-November.

His first Premier League start came at Everton, where he stood out instantly as the calm in a sea of chaos.

This would be the theme for the rest of the season, as he impressed while near-everything around him fell apart. His first league goal at Wolves was a moment of genius, as was his second at home to Liverpool. Both showed an eye for a goal, as well as the spectacular, that bode extremely well for the future.

England and Gareth Southgate also came calling in March, and it wouldn't be a huge shock if he had a role to play in Germany this summer.

What comes next?

This summer marks the first legitimate new era at United since Fergie's departure in 2013 with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS at the helm.

Omar Berrada will start as the club's new CEO having moved across Manchester while Jason Wilcox is already in place as the new technical director. Dan Ashworth will soon follow once compensation can be sorted out with Newcastle, and expect other appointments elsewhere.

One of those could be that of a new manager with ten Hag's future up in the air after a truly awful second season in charge.

Major changes to the squad is also anticipated with the likes of Raphaël Varane and Anthony Martial leaving on free transfers and plenty more to follow.

A full reset and rebuild (away from the Glazers) has long been craved by fans. Might it finally be underway at what remains England's biggest club?