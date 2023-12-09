Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth: Pressure piled on Erik ten Hag as Cherries ease to famous Old Trafford win

Man United fell to a painful defeat at home to Bournemouth (AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United fell to shock 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth as the pressure was piled back on Erik ten Hag.

An impressive midweek win over Chelsea had seemingly lifted the mood at Old Trafford, and meant United had the chance to draw level on points with rivals Manchester City with victory over the Cherries.

But they never looked like doing so on a miserable afternoon for Ten Hag and his players, the club lurching swiftly back into crisis mode with a dismal performance that was greeted with a chorus of boos from those who stayed to hear the final whistle.

Dominic Solanke put the hosts in front inside five minutes and, while United initially threatened an immediately response, the Cherries were a constant threat on the counter.

Two more goals came after the break, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi both heading beyond Andre Onana, as Bournemouth ruthlessly exploited the extraordinary space on offer. VAR spared United further misery, ruling out Luis Sinisterra' stoppage-time goal for handball, though few home fans were left to witness that.

Bruno Fernandes earned himself a yellow card for dissent late on, one that leaves the captain suspended for his side's trip to Liverpool next weekend and summed up a sloppy, petulant and painfully familiar afternoon for United.

More to follow...