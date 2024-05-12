Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: What ten Hag said

Erik ten Hag spoke to BBC Sport after Manchester United's defeat to Arsenal.

The manager was asked if there were more positives to take than from Monday's defeat at Crystal Palace: "Yes, but it's still disappointing. I want to win, it doesn't matter who we face on the pitch. We have to win every game and give everything.

On Casemiro's mistake which led to the goal: "It's small detail, one layer makes a mistake and it opens up. Before that in possession we could have done better in better positions and better options. It's details."

On injuries to his defence: "We've talked all season about this. To have a backline who play together regularly and have routines is obviously better.

"You need players who have confidence to play there, we have players playing in positions who are not used to them and then you make mistakes.

"At a high level you are punished. Or you have to play players who are not fit. That's the situation we are in."