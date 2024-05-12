Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: What Arteta said

Mikel Arteta spoke to BBC Sport after victory against Manchester United: "We needed a result today in a really difficult place. Our history was not in favour of a result today, there was so much at stake and we're happy with the result.

"We started the game really well and were dominant. We scored the goal and I think the goal led to slightly bad things because we started to play too safe, too sideways, too backwards with not enough structure.

"We started to give the ball away in good areas and that is a danger against them. But we defended well and didn't concede too much."