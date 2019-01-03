Manchester City's win over Liverpool 'beyond anything I’ve ever witnessed,' says Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany led by example against Liverpool on Thursday night - Offside

Vincent Kompany hailed Manchester City’s crucial win over Liverpool as “beyond anything else I’ve ever witnessed” as the Premier League champions breathed fresh life into their title defence.

City closed the gap at the top to four points and Kompany declared it was the best performance he had been part of.

“I'm buzzing after a tremendous performance,” the City captain said. “We went toe-to-toe with a very physical and aggressive team and we matched them for everything, if not more.

“It’s [the title race] still in Liverpool's hands, but our performance was beyond anything else I've ever witnessed.

“It came from the guts. The 12th man is more than just the fans, it's something from within and it made us a better team.”

City manager Pep Guardiola claimed the title race would have been “almost over” had City lost but said his side could now look forward with calm heads.

“It was a final for us because lose and it was almost over. Now it is tight again. Now is to rest and relax,” the City manager said.

“We reduced the gap, it’s still four points but it’s enough points to be calm but it is a good moment to congratulate and say thank you to these incredible players. They showed how good they are, they played against an incredible team. It was a good spectacle and both teams played to win.

“The game was a real game for both sides, we beat an incredible team. We were outstanding from the first minute. We are happy for this victory to reduce the gap. Everything is open. We have to fight a lot, but this gives us a lot of confidence.

“I don't remember a league so tough, there are so many huge contenders fighting for the title. It is closer, every game is a final.”

Guardiola paid tribute to Sergio Aguero for the opening goal. “We need Sergio in these games, his quality makes the difference,” he said. “To win these games, he has done it all his career and his finish was incredible.