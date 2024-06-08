Manchester City's Ortega signs contract extension

Stefan Ortega joined Manchester City in 2022 [Getty Images]

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has signed a one-year contract extension until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 31-year-old, who joined City in 2022 from German club Arminia Bielefeld, made nine appearances in the Premier League last season and started the FA Cup final defeat by Manchester United.

“I am delighted to be staying at Manchester City for longer," said Ortega, whose contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

“This club provides players with everything we need to be our best. Every single day I feel motivated and challenged, and I have improved as a goalkeeper since coming here two years ago."

City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, described Ortega as "the best number two goalkeeper we've ever had".