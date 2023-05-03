Manchester City's Erling Haaland breaks Premier League record with 35th goal of season

Manchester City's Erling Haaland broke the Premier League's single-season goal record with his 35th of the season Wednesday.

The 22-year-old striker broke the record with a goal in the 70th minute against West Ham to extend Manchester City's lead to 3-0, which stood as the final score. He corralled a pass from Jack Grealish as he ran past the West Ham defense, then lobbed the ball past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski into the back of the net.

The Etihad Stadium home crowd gave Haaland a rousing ovation as he celebrated his achievement. With the win, Manchester City improved to 25-4-4 and moved a point ahead of Arsenal for first place in the standings. They extended their Premier League win streak to nine games.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates his record-setting goal. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

The previous record of 34 goals stood for 28 years. Newcastle United's Andrew Cole initially set it during the 1993-94 season, the second of the Premier League's existence. Alan Shearer of the Blackburn Rovers matched the tally the next season while leading his team to the Premier League championship.

Shearer congratulated Haaland on breaking the record.

Couldn’t have wanted it to go to a nicer guy. It’s only taken 28 years!!!! He’s the best 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/r803OWZHKk — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) May 3, 2023

Cole and Shearer set their marks during 42-game seasons. Premier League seasons now run 38 games. Haaland will have time to add to his record, with five games remaining in Manchester City's season as they seek their third straight Premier League championship and fifth in six years.