Manchester City's Blue Moon to launch new experience with CITC

Join City in the Community (CITC) for a brand-new football feature on Manchester City's Roblox experience ‘Blue Moon!’

The Club’s charity is opening new immersive pitches for players to explore, as part of its ‘Healthy Goals’ initiative.

All three new virtual football pitches are exact replicas of real sites the charity opened across Greater Manchester schools in May and will launch on Wednesday 19 June.

Roblox players will be able to enter a tournament and compete in moonball matches on them.

Each virtual pitch will display campaign information and branded City in the Community and Healthy Goals logos. In-game billboards will also advertise the Healthy Goals initiative and educate players on what the campaign involves.

By playing on the new pitches, fans will also have the opportunity to acquire rewards for their avatar including the CITC hoodie as worn by Pep Guardiola, and badges that relate to each of the charity’s pillars – Healthy People, Healthy Futures, Healthy Communities.

Commenting on the launch of Healthy Goals in the Blue Moon space, City in the Community’s Head of Partnerships and Fundraising, Sam Dainty, said: “This is a really exciting project for CITC.

“We first created experiences on this platform for the Blue Run and it was a huge success, so I am delighted to see our Healthy Goals pitches on here.

“City in the Community is passionate about engaging with young people to create healthier lives through football whether that be in Greater Manchester or beyond, and we see this platform as a great place to be in achieving that.”

The ‘Healthy Goals’ initiative, which raised £250,000 last year, aims to uplift the physical and mental health of young people by creating new community football spaces and youth-led projects in Manchester.

As part of the celebrations of the campaign, City in the Community has announced the launch of a second fundraising window for 2024, enabling the expansion of its existing strategy to empower healthier lives with city youth through football.

If you would like to support the Healthy Goals campaign you can do so by entering the City in the Community Prize Draw.

Roblox is a free online platform where millions of people around the world play, learn, communicate and expand their friendships every day as they explore millions of user-generated digital experiences.

Roblox applies strict safety features, including a safety review of every single image, video, and audio file uploaded to the platform as well as chat filters to block inappropriate chat, in addition to a suite of Account Restrictions settings that parents can use to restrict who children can interact with and what experiences they can access.

City in the Community empowers healthier lives with city youth through football.

To find out more, visit www.mancity.com/CITC or follow the charity on social media @CITCmancity.