Manchester City youngster declares he wants La Liga move this summer

Manchester City talent Maximo Perrone has confirmed that he wants to return to La Liga this summer, after a season on loan at Las Palmas. The 20-year-old Argentine enjoyed a strong debut campaign in Spain.

After 29 appearances, Perrone can call himself a key part of Las Palmas’ survival, contributing to their possession-heavy game under Garcia Pimienta. Perrone’s loan is up at the end of June, but he has told Marca that it was not in their plans for him to be at Manchester City next season.

“We reached an agreement that there will be one more transfer,” Perrone said, explaining that it was indeed his priority. “I think that to continue with the adaptation, one more year in LaLiga would be the best.”

He was less committal on the prospect of a return to Las Palmas next season.

“I think we have to look at the options. It’s still very early. You have to take it calmly and choose the best option.”

Former Barcelona academy coach Garcia Pimienta has moved on from Las Palmas this summer to Sevilla, and if he is interested in taking Perrone with him, it would be a corresponding move. Sporting Director Victor Orta is trying to rebuild the Sevilla squad this summer on a budget, and the Argentine may well be an appealing option on loan.