Manchester City are yet to trigger a Newcastle midfielders release clause but will they in the near future?

Manchester City are yet to trigger the release clause in the contract of Bruno Guimaraes it has been reported. Social media was abuzz earlier this week with posts indicating that the champions had made their move for the Newcastle United midfielder. But they have since been refuted. It does pose an interesting question. Will Manchester City eventually trigger the release clause in the contract of Bruno Guimaraes before it expires?

A report from Lee Ryder for the Chronicle indicates that Manchester City haven’t made a move from Bruno Guimaraes. Ryder adds that there has been no suggestion from the world champions that a move for Guimaraes is imminent. Furthermore, Ryder also reports that there was no reaction from the camp of Bruno Guimaraes to the recent social media speculation. Lastly, Ryder further reports that Newcastle United chiefs are getting tired of the constant speculation surrounding the Brazilian international.

Lee Ryder’s report indicates that Manchester City haven’t made a move for Bruno Guimaraes at this stage. There is, however, the potential for City to make their move for the Brazilian. Finding support or a potential midfield partner for Rodri appears to be one of City’s top priorities this summer. The Brazilian international does appear to be a player who seems ideally suited to the role.

What may be the deciding factor in any City move for Guimaraes is the cost. Included in Ryder’s report is the fact that the £100 million release clause in the contract of Guimaraes expires on June 24. The champions have until then to make up their mind on whether they feel that Guimaraes is worth spending such a sizable transfer fee on.

Ryder’s report indicates City haven’t yet made a move for Bruno Guimaraes. But there is still time for the champions to strike if they are intent on signing the Brazilian international.