Manchester City 5-0 Bristol City: Khadija Shaw and Jill Roord score two goals each in Man City win

Roord has scored three WSL goals so far this season

Jill Roord and Khadija Shaw each scored twice as Manchester City thrashed Bristol City with five first-half goals at the Joie Stadium.

Dutch midfielder Roord opened the scoring on nine minutes, nodding home from close range after Shaw's effort ricocheted off the cross bar.

Shaw had the ball in the back of the net herself just a few minutes later but the offside flag prevented last season's second top goalscorer getting her first Women's Super League goal of this campaign.

Laia Aleixandri's glancing header added City's second after 33 minutes before prolific Jamaican forward Shaw got her goal tally for the season started, nodding into the bottom corner from Mary Fowler's floated cross to put the home side in control.

Fowler turned provider again as Roord headed in her second of the afternoon before Shaw headed in from Chloe Kelly's sharp cross on the stroke of half-time.

All five of City's goals came from headers as the Blues showcased their crossing prowess and aerial threat.

The victory moves City to the top of the WSL table on goal difference before unbeaten Liverpool take on Everton later on Sunday.

Bristol City remain win-less in their first season back in the top flight with another tough match against Arsenal on the horizon.

Shaw off the mark

Having sat out the opening match and come on for just 10 minutes in City's 1-1 draw against Chelsea last week, striker Shaw looked back to her influential and dangerous self on Sunday.

City boss Gareth Taylor said before the match that the forward had missed the start of the season because she had returned from international duty with an injury but that it is "fantastic" to have her "quality and personality" back.

She scored one and assisted another in City's mid-week Continental Cup victory over Everton - her first start of the season in any competition - before netting twice on Sunday to get off the mark in the WSL.

Shaw was pipped to the Golden Boot by Aston Villa's Rachel Daly last season - who scored 22 goals to Shaw's 20 - but looks on track to replicate those impressive numbers again this campaign.

Against a struggling Bristol City, the Blues were dominant throughout, averaging around 80% possession and playing much of the game in the opposition's half.

Taylor took summer signing Roord off after 83 minutes, denying her a hat-trick opportunity, but stuck with Shaw for the full 90 minutes in the hope she could cap off a stellar day with a third goal.

She went close with another header late on before taking one touch too many as she attempted to dance round Bristol City keeper Kaylan Marckese in the final minute.

Yui Hasegawa and England forward Kelly also had chances for a sixth but a resolute Bristol City defence were organised in the second half and managed to prevent a similar goal barrage to the one they faced in the opening period.