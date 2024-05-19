Manchester City wins Premier League to become first team to win four straight English top-flight titles
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City wins Premier League to become first team to win four straight English top-flight titles.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority pickups for fantasy managers looking to close out the week in strong fashion.
Rodríguez was warned by the ref to watch her head. She responded by headbutting her opponent even harder.
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
Legendary women's basketball star and broadcaster Rebecca Lobo shared a troubling example of sexism she encountered while coaching her son's youth basketball team.
Shrewd moves and timely deals have the aggressive Mavericks moving on in the postseason — and perhaps to an even better tomorrow.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Fanatics said, “rejected or ignored every request” from the company while refusing to fulfill obligations of their contract that was signed last May.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
Starting pitchers in fantasy football have been compared to running backs in fantasy baseball — but have we made an error in not prioritizing relief pitchers more? Scott Pianowski investigates.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers multiple key pieces of strategy for the final days of Week 4.
Draft week has arrived and with that comes our final installment of 'Mock Draft Mondays'. We go out with a bang as The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite picks in his latest seven-round mock draft. Yes, Brugler doesn't just put together 'The Beast' but a seven round mock. Everything you need to get ready for Thursday night.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his final thoughts on the eve of the 2024 NFL Draft, including what the Vikings will do at the most important position.
With Day 1 in the books, Andy Behrens runs down the players who saw their fantasy values change after the first 32 picks.
With the right summer moves and expected health, there's no reason to believe the Thunder couldn't win the whole thing next season.