Manchester City want to sign Werder Bremen’s Michael Zetterer

As reported by Bild, Manchester City are looking to sign Werder Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer.

It is understood that the Premier League champions would consider making a move for Zetterer should Ederson or Stefan Ortega depart this summer.

However, due to a clause in Zetterer’s contract at Bremen, the Citizens could make a proposal in the next few weeks. According to the report, the 28-year-old has an exit clause valid in his deal at the Weserstadion until the middle of June.

Regardless, there is hope for those at Bremen that Zetterer will remain at the club ahead of next season. With Die Werderaner’s former number-one goalkeeper, Jiří Pavlenka, departing this summer, Zetterer is expected to fill the void left by the Czech international.

Last season, Zetterer broke into Werder’s starting XI after Pavlenka suffered an abductor injury prior to matchday eight, remaining as the club’s first choice since. In 27 appearances last season, Zetterer kept six clean sheets, with his most impressive performance coming in a 1-0 victory away at Bayern Munich.

Therefore, unless Pep Guardiola’s side activate the release clause in Zetterer’s deal, Bremen will be looking to secure a lucrative deal for their shot-stopper.

