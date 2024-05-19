Manchester City vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of Etihad Stadium (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Manchester City FC 2 - 1 West Ham United FC

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:46

Goal Mohammed Kudus

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:45

There’s been a change in the result at the Emirates Stadium, where Idrissa Gueye has given Everton the lead against Arsenal with just under five minutes to play in the half. The result, as it stands, gives Manchester City an even bigger cushion, five points above their rivals.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:43

GOOD SAVE! Kudus cuts inside from the right, using his fancy footwork to open space ahead of a pair of Manchester City defenders before hitting a curling shot from 10 yards out. It’s placed well by the forward, but Ortega is equal to it, pushing it wide!

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:42

Silva plays a short pass to Foden, who immediately lays the ball off for Rodri. Coming from a deep, central position, the Spain international meets it with a first-time shot at goal that’s held by a diving Areola.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:39

Coufal chips a pass down the right wing for Antonio, but Ortega comes running out of his penalty area to beat the striker to the ball, lashing it out for a throw-in to relieve some pressure on his 18-yard box.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:39

West Ham United have now conceded 34 first-half goals in 38 games, only Sheffield United (41) and Burnley (36) have allowed more in the Premier League this season.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:38

Areola’s long kick down the pitch following a free-kick is initially met by the head Akanji, who gives it right to Ward-Prowse. The midfielder hooks a volley over the defence looking for the run of a team-mate, but Dias is able to stroll across and win back the ball easily for the hosts.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:35

There has really only been one side playing in this match after 30 minutes, with West Ham failing to register a shot and maintaining an expected goals of zero, while keeping 16 per cent possession and fashioning 54 total passes - combined to Manchester City’s 270. The early double from Foden has certainly conditioned the game, allowing the hosts to play without anxiety.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:32

Foden’s latest inswinging delivery to the near post from a corner is met by Gvardiol, who powers his headed effort wide of the target.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:32

Akanji looks to get involved, hitting a shot from a long way out that manages to hit the target, providing Areola with a straightforward save.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:30

Foden uses his left foot to curl a cross to the back post for Rodri but it’s Mavropanos who gets there first, and does just enough to take the ball out of the penalty area.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:29

HOW HAS HAALAND MISSED?! Silva plays a flat cross to the far post for the run of Dias, who meets the delivery with an acrobatic, sliding volley across the face of goal. Haaland storms through and takes to the air, looking to finish past Areola with a flying scissor-kick but he somehow misses the ball entirely with the net glaring from five yards out!

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:27

With their first-choice goalkeeper unavailable for this crucial clash, the hosts will be keen to protect Ortega’s penalty area and prevent him from being called into action, despite his undoubted quality. The backup was called into action and made a few key saves on Wednesday against Tottenham, in what was essentially a warmup for the final day.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:27

Manchester City’s 2-0 lead, coupled with Arsenal’s current 0-0 with Everton, puts Guardiola’s side - at least temporarily - on 91 points; four ahead of Mikel Arteta’s team. Foden has been absolutely superb in the first 20 minutes,with his 34 touches of the ball the most in the game for either side and his two goals currently deciding the title.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:23

Assist Jérémy Baffour Doku

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:23

SO CLOSE! West Ham give the ball away after a throw in their half, with De Bruyne picking up possession before finding Rodri inside the penalty area. The Spain international stretches to get a touch before using his toes to poke a shot that rolls inches wide of the post!

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:22

Goal Philip Walter Foden

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:20

GOOD SAVE! Doku dribbles down the left wing before creeping into the penalty area, shimmying past Soucek to create an inch of space and firing a high strike that forces Areola to tip it over the crossbar with his fingertips!

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:18

Emerson leads West Ham forward on a rare counter-attack in Manchester City’s half of the pitch before playing the ball out to the right for Coufal, but the wing-back’s cross is volleyed away by a lunging Walker.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:17

Haaland is a bit too eager to press the opponent after Foden’s giveaway in midfield, with the striker taking Mavropanos down to give away a free-kick, which West Ham use to get the ball out of their half entirely.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:15

Despite the tight angle, De Bruyne goes for goal from the set-piece, but Areola meets it with a confident, two-handed punch at his near post to deny the Belgium international.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:15

Dias slides a pass through the lines for the enterprising Gvardiol, who goes down under a challenge from Mavropanos to win his side a free-kick on the left edge of the penalty area.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:14

With their first-choice goalkeeper unavailable for this crucial clash, the hosts will be keen to protect Ortega’s penalty area and prevent him from being called into action, despite his undoubted quality. The backup was called into action and made a few key saves on Wednesday against Tottenham, in what was essentially a warmup for the final day.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:11

De Bruyne cuts inside from the left and winds up before hammering a strike at goal that’s parried well by a diving Areola.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:10

Manchester City again win the ball high up the pitch but Doku’s low cross from the byline is swept away and out for a throw by Zouma.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:10

Manchester City show their lethal qualities, scoring with just their first shot of the match to take the lead. West Ham have a lot to do if they want to get back in the match, with Guardiola’s side capable of holding on to possession to demoralise the opponent.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:06

Assist Bernardo Mota Veiga de Carvalho e Silva

Manchester City vs West Ham United

16:04

Manchester City get the match underway from the kick-off!

Manchester City vs West Ham United

15:49

A modified formation brings with it a pair of alterations for West Ham, compared to the side that started in their 3-1 win over Luton Town eight days ago. Mavropanos returns from injury to replace Ogbonna at centre-back, while Cresswell gets a spot in defence thanks to the absence of Jarred Bowen - with Moyes’ side moving to a back three.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

15:49

Manchester City make two changes from the XI that beat Tottenham 2-0 last time out. Ederson misses out on the final day due to a fractured eye socket, which gives Ortega the chance to clinch the title between the posts. The other swap is in midfield, where Doku is preferred to Kovacic, which pushes Silva inside.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

15:49

WEST HAM SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Edson Alvarez, Angelo Ogbonna, George Earthy, Kaelan Casey, Divin Mubama.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

15:49

WEST HAM XI (3-4-3): Alphonse Areola; Aaron Cresswell, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Kurt Zouma; Emerson, Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse, Vladimir Coufal; Lucas Paqueta, Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

15:49

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: John Stones, Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez, Matheus Nunes, Scott Carson, Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

15:49

MANCHESTER CITY XI (4-1-4-1): Stefan Ortega; Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

15:49

With 15 minutes to go before kick-off, let’s take a look at how the two sides are lining up - starting with hour hosts!

Manchester City vs West Ham United

15:38

West Ham will be looking to give departing manager David Moyes a fitting farewell, with the Scottish coach ending his second spell in charge of the Hammers at the conclusion of the season after winning a European cup during his stint in East London. Unable to jump Manchester United in eighth and a safe four points ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion in 10th, West Ham will be playing for pride today, as well as the chance to take on the role of spoiler, in what is sure to be a dramatic final day.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

15:33

One result stands between Manchester City and an unparallelled fourth-consecutive Premier League title, with a win against West Ham all that’s required for Pep Guardiola’s side to finish the day lifting the trophy. The incumbent champions have won each of their last nine league matches en-route to a final-day showdown with Arsenal, who sit two points back with a better goal difference and play Everton concurrently. Three points aren’t necessary at the Etihad to guarantee a first-place finish however, as any bettering of the Gunners’ result will be enough on matchday 38.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

15:33

Hello and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Manchester City and West Ham!

Manchester City vs West Ham United

15:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…