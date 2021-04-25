Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction: How will Carabao Cup final play out today?

Manchester City players celebrate their win at Aston Villa (Getty Images)

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are set to do battle in the League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost their FA Cup semi-final to Chelsea last weekend, which ended City’s chances of an unprecedented quadruple.

However, the Spaniard will still be keen to secure the first of a potentially trophy-laden end to the season.

Interim Spurs manager Ryan Mason won his first match in charge against Southampton and is looking to win the club’s first major trophy since 2008.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 4:30pm GMT at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event with coverage starting from 4pm GMT.

What is the team news?

Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero could both be available for the final as they have recovered from respective ankle and muscle issues. John Stones is suspended.

Harry Kane will be assessed ahead of kick-off after the Spurs captain picked up an ankle injury against Everton last week and did not train on Friday. Ben Davies is out with an ankle injury of his own while Joe Rodon is cup-tied.

Predicted line-ups:

Manchester City: Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Mendy, Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Mahrez, Torres, Sterling

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Bale, Lo Celso, Son, Lucas

Odds:

Manchester City: 1/2

Draw: 7/2

Tottenham: 5/1

Prediction:

Manchester City have lost momentum recently, but we think that they will still pick up their first trophy of the season against Tottenham. Unfortunately for Ryan Mason, the potential absence of the talismanic Harry Kane, or at least a hindered version of the England striker, hurts their chances significantly. We’ll go for 3-1 City.

