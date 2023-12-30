Manchester City vs Sheffield United, live! Score, live updates, how to watch, videos

Manchester City host Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium on Saturday as both teams need a win in their respective battles at opposite ends of the Premier League table.

WATCH MANCHESTER CITY v SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE

Guess who's back? Back again. Man City are back. Tell all of the title contenders in the Premier League. After winning the Club World Cup, City returned to PL action and battered Everton at Goodison with a relentless second half display securing a 3-1 win. Pep Guardiola's side are still missing some huge players in Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland but going into this weekend they could be just six points off the top and have a game in-hand. We've all seen how City kick on in the second half of campaigns and despite their recent defensive wobbles this all feels very familiar. Manchester City are unbeaten in 19 home games in the league but they have drawn their last three league games at home.

Sheffield United and Chris Wilder were left fuming after their late home defeat against Luton last time out. After trailing early on the Blades fought back to lead 2-1 but scored two late own goals to lose 3-2 as Wilder lamented the lack of focus in his squad. That defeat has left Sheffield United rooted to the bottom of the table and they're now seven points from safety. The last game they would have wanted was Manchester City away. But, hey, the new boys have got absolutely nothing to lose.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (December 30)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Manchester City lineup

Ederson; Walker, Ake, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Grealish; Alvarez

Sheffield United lineup

Foderingham; Baldock, Robinson, Trusty; Bogle, Norwood, Souza, Thomas; Ben Slimane, Brooks; Osula

Focus on Manchester City, team news

With John Stones suffering a foot injury against Everton, Pep Guardiola has some more tweaking to do defensively and that has been the story of the season back there. Haaland is still out but both he and Kevin de Bruyne should return soon and that will give City a big boost heading into 2024. Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden really stepped up against Everton and Guardiola will need that trio to keep their foot on the accelerator over the next few weeks. City have to stay focused late on, as they've dropped six points from winning positions at home this season which is two more than in their last two seasons combined.

OUT: Jeremy Doku (other), Erling Haaland (foot), John Stones (foot)

Erling Haaland injury status

Erling Haaland remains out for Manchester City as the Premier League's leading goalscorer (still leading the way with 14 goals so far this season) hasn't featured since December 6 against Aston Villa. Haaland has a foot injury which City are nursing and with Julian Alvarez stepping up in recent weeks they can take their time to make sure the Norwegian superstar is fully fit and Guardiola won't rush this. Guardiola said after City's win at Everton that "it is not a stress fracture" but is a "question of when the pain will disappear" as Haaland continues to manage his foot injury.

Focus on Sheffield United, team news

The Blades are making silly defensive mistakes and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham was at fault for Luton's opener last time out. They have big injuries and suspension issues to deal with and after this game at City they have games against West Ham and Crystal Palace where the minimum should be four points if they're going to give themselves a chance of staying up. Wilder has a huge job on his hands and Sheffield United need to strengthen in January but it looks uncertain whether or not they will.

OUT: John Egan (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Gustavo Hamer (suspension), Anel Ahmedhodzic (suspension), Jayden Bogle (suspension), James McAtee (unable to face parent club)