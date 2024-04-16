Manchester City vs Real Madrid: How to watch live, team news, live updates

An epic UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg takes place at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday as Manchester City host Real Madrid with the score locked at 3-3.

[ LIVE: Manchester City vs Real Madrid stats on FotMob.com ]

The first leg in Madrid last week was a sensational encounter as two teams with contrasting styles, and plenty of recent history, went toe-to-toe in an exhilarating draw. City scored three superb goals but Pep Guardiola's side lacked the usual control they have in games as they had to work extremely hard not to concede more on the counter. They do have some key defensive players back for this game which is a huge boost in their hopes of winning back-to-back trebles.

Real Madrid know they can cause City plenty of problems on the break as Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are fired up and ready to grab whatever opportunity they get. Jude Bellingham will be hoping to grab this game by the scruff of the neck in midfield, while the experience of Antonio Rudiger will be key as he tries to keep Erling Haaland quiet for a second-straight game. Carlo Ancelotti knows exactly how to set his Real side up to frustrate City and be dangerous on the break.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (April 17)

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Manchester City focus, team news

There are no injury issues now for City as the duo of Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake are back in defense, while Ederson has also returned in goal. That significantly boosts their defensive solidity and Guardiola also had the luxury of resting the likes of Foden, Stones, Rodri, Grealish and Bernardo Silva for the win against Luton on Saturday. Kevin de Bruyne should start alongside Foden in attacking midfield, while it will be intriguing to see if Grealish and Silva start out wide or if Jeremy Doku starts after his superb performance at the weekend. Josko Gvardiol has played well at left back but he could slot over to center back and Ake could come in.

QUESTIONABLE: John Stones (uncomfortable)

Real Madrid focus, team news

Eder Militao will start at center back with Tchouameni out through suspension but that is the only change Real are likely to make from the first leg. Luka Modric and former Man City youth product Brahim Diaz will play their part off the bench and Real's aim is to stay level in the game until the final 30 minutes and then go for it. They seem ready for extra time and penalty kicks and the Champions League masters know how to get it done over two legs.

OUT: Aurelien Tchouameni (suspension), Thibaut Courtois (knee) David Alaba (knee)