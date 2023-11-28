Is Manchester City vs RB Leipzig on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Manchester City are enjoying a strong European campaign (EPA)

Manchester City take on RB Leipzig hoping to secure top spot in Champions League Group G.

Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten so far in their European campaign and are averaging three goals per game in European competition.

Their opponents are also already sure of a place in the knockout stages with their defeat in the reverse fixture the sole blemish thus far for the German club.

Marco Rose knows his side will face a tough task at the home of the defending champions, though.

When is Manchester City vs RB Leipzig?

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig is due to kick off at .

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.45pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

John Stones was back on the bench for a depleted Manchester City at the weekend, though Pep Guardiola suggested before kick off that the England international might not yet be quite ready to play. Jack Grealish missed the encounter with Liverpool due to illness and may be back amongst things here, which may be necessary with Kevin de Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes all seemingly still absent.

Timo Werner and Dani Olmo are among those currently sidelined at RB Leipzig, who were beaten by Wolfsburg in their weekend league action. Emil Forsberg started that Bundesliga encounter on the bench and may be promoted into the starting side.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Akanji; Foden, Alvarez, Silva, Doku; Haaland.

RB Leipzig XI: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Schlager, Haidara; Simons, Forsberg; Openda, Poulsen.

Odds

Manchester City win 1/3

Draw 9/2

RB Leipzig win 15/2

Prediction

A comfortable home win. Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig