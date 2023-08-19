Manchester City coast to victory as Newcastle fail to land a punch

Phil Foden was brilliant throughout having set up Julian Alvarez for the winner - Getty Images/Lexy IIsley

Julian Alvarez’s fine first-half strike handed Manchester City a deserved 1-0 win over Newcastle in their first home match since winning the treble.

The World Cup winner lashed in a shot into the top corner after 31 minutes at the Etihad Stadium, and it proved enough for the champions to claim all three points.

Newcastle, buoyed by thrashing Aston Villa 5-1 in their season opener last week, had travelled in hope of claiming their first league win at City for almost 23 years.

Yet the hosts, despite making just two changes following their draining European Super Cup venture in Athens in midweek, were too strong and successfully nullified Eddie Howe’s side.

Pep Guardiola’s men were far from their fluid best, but they produced a professional performance to follow up their opening win at Burnley and in Alvarez and Phil Foden they had the brightest players on the pitch.

Alvarez strike enough to earn City the points against Newcastle - as it happened

10:16 PM BST

Eddie Howe speaks to TNT Sports...

On the loss...

“It was a tough game, as we knew it would be they’re an elite team. We tried to press them high, we did it better in the second half .”

On reasons for the defeat...

“When the moments came we weren’t clinical enough. The second-half showing was much better [but] fitness-wise we looked good. Technically we were off, that’s probably where we lost it today, we turned the ball over quite a bit. We wanted to be ourselves but we didn’t execute it properly.”

09:58 PM BST

FULL-TIME: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Man City were in charge of that match and deserved the three points. They’ve got six points from a possible six and that will worry their rivals - we know they finish seasons well, when they start them well also that has to worry Arsenal and Co.

09:55 PM BST

92 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

City have controlled this past 10-minute period, just when Newcastle were trying to stretch the game the hosts got their foot on the ball and all but made sure of the three points.

09:52 PM BST

90 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

TNT’s Ally McCoist names Foden as man of the match - he’s been brilliant tonight and filled the De Bruyne-shaped hole.

There will be five minutes added time.

09:51 PM BST

87 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Foden makes a mistake - his first of the night...City move the ball from left to right, getting to Foden on the edge of the box. The man of the match (in my opinion, at least...) has Walker charging like a gazelle on the outside but Foden ignores him and shoots instead. Walker looks, understandably, unhappy, he was clean in there, had Foden passed.

09:48 PM BST

85 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Change for Newcastle as Livramento comes on for his debut. Almiron is the one to make way.

09:47 PM BST

Still no goal for Haaland

Not often you’ve been able to say that over the past 12 months...

Haaland

09:46 PM BST

82 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

City are keeping the ball well, making Newcastle run for it and playing the game at their pace.

09:44 PM BST

80 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

City are just trying to get the foot on the ball for a bit and take the sting out of any momentum Newcastle have got over the past few minutes...

09:42 PM BST

78 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

The game is getting stretched and if you’re a City fan there may well be a few nerves...

09:40 PM BST

75 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Newcastle having a go here - there’s space for them perhaps tiredness is setting on from City’s Wednesday’s exertions in Athens?

09:38 PM BST

73 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

At 1-0 Newcastle are very much still in this...it only takes one chance. And as I type they got into the City box, but the ball from the right, from Trippier, I think, is too deep...

09:36 PM BST

Should Gordon have been sent off for this?

Was Anthony Gordon lucky not to have received a second yellow card here...? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KBAItdTCgP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 19, 2023

09:34 PM BST

68 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Newcastle’s best chance of the match come thanks to Rodri losing the ball (a collector’s item...). As a result the visitors have a three vs two but Callum Wilson, on for the quiet Iask, dithers on the ball before coming back on himself and laying the ball off to Barnes. That gives City the time to get numbers back and the promising move ends with a hopeful long shot by the former Leicester player.

09:30 PM BST

A little maestro

Phil Foden has been brilliant tonight.

Foden

09:29 PM BST

65 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Foden is easily the best player on the park at the moment, if he plays like this, with pace, purpose and freedom them perhaps City won’t miss De Bruyne as much as they fear...

09:28 PM BST

63 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Told you I’d write this again: Foden again stands out when on the ball and once again creates a good chance for Haaland. This time it’s on the right-hand side. The Norwegian hits it with his right forcing Pope into a good save with his feet.

09:27 PM BST

62 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Written this before and I’ll doubtless write it again before the back is done - things happen when Foden is on the ball. He picks it up just inside the Newcastle half, drives with pace and purpose before playing in Haaland. The striker’s first touch is good but he’s lacking his scoring boots today and the finish with his left peg goes wide.

09:24 PM BST

60 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Newcastle have a free-kick in the City half but the opportunity to create havoc in the hosts’ box is wasted by way of a floated ball into the area that is meat and drink to Ederson, the keeper coming to claim without much fuss.

09:22 PM BST

58 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Foden, who’s looked like the best player on the pitch, shows great movement and touch before playing in Haaland. The Norwegian’s touch is a big heavy and the ball runs away from him and with it a decent chance.

09:20 PM BST

55 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Harvey Barnes’ first contribution to the match is to tug Kyle Walker’s shirt and earn a yellow card...

09:19 PM BST

Still no real chances for Haaland

Newcastle have dealt with Haaland well, so far...

Haaland

09:17 PM BST

53 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Double change for the visitors - Gordon makes way for Barnes (no shock there, Gordon was lucky not to be sent off a minute ago...) and Joelinton, who is limping, is also off for Longstaff.

09:16 PM BST

51 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Gordon’s making a nuisance of himself putting himself about a bit. First up Dias gets the better of him. Then a few seconds later the ball comes back to Dias and Gordon, who’s on a yellow already, is late. Joelinton then goes in late on Foden further up the pitch. Newcastle breathe a sigh of relief when they see the yellow shown to Joelinton and not Gordon...

09:12 PM BST

49 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

More encouraging signs for the visitors as they attack City down the right before switching to the left. Gordon is played in in the inside left-channel in the box and his attempt it wide.

That’s what they need to do, inject pace into their game and at least ask questions of the hosts.

09:10 PM BST

47 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Better from Newcastle - they play in Gordon on the left. The speedster (he’s quicker than Walker, apparently...) cuts inside and sees his shot well blocked.

09:08 PM BST

45 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

The second-half is under way. Going on the first 45 minutes (things can change...) it’s hard to see how Newcastle get back into this unless they up the tempo. This is a good time to face City (European final in a baking-hot Athens on Wednesday) and they were a bit unadventurous in the first-half - a bit too much ‘after you Claude...’. They need to inject more pace in the game and at least have a go.

09:02 PM BST

Pep making shapes...

...as usual. Or is he a character on Street Fighter II?

Pep Guardiola

08:52 PM BST

HALF-TIME: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Newcastle started solidly and defended well. But as they do all the time, City kept going at the visitors and a gilt-edged chance was created, Alvarez lashing the ball into the top corner. Since then it’s been all City and there have few chances for Newcastle.

08:50 PM BST

47 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

First good sight of goal for Newcastle, thanks to an overlapping run from Trippier who whips in the ball to the back post, where, for some reason, Gordon tries to control it rather than hit it first time. The touch is heavy and allows City to clear the danger.

08:48 PM BST

45 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

There will be just the three minutes of added time this half - short by today’s standards...

08:47 PM BST

43 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Corner for the hosts after good work from Walker and Grealish.

Can they create a chance from this set piece? ‘No’ is the long and short of it as Newcastle clear the delivery well.

08:45 PM BST

39 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Newcastle still not seeing much of the ball, it’s in the City half as Ederson plays the pass of the half (remember, he’s the keeper...) It’s a long raking ball into the other half, that finds Alvarez. He plays in Foden who then finds Haaland on the left of the box and his shot goes just wide of the far post.

08:42 PM BST

Provider and scorer embrace

Foden set up Álvarez for the opening goal - Getty Images/Stu Forster

08:40 PM BST

35 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

Isak has been quiet - he’s not had much of the ball yet and patience will be key for the Swedish player tonight.

08:39 PM BST

Sit back and enjoy this strike

Julian Alvarez delivers for Man City as they take the lead over Newcastle! 🤩



What a strike from the World Cup winner! 🚀



📺 Watch Man City v Newcastle on TNT Sports and Discovery + pic.twitter.com/h3jdbwsYmQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 19, 2023

08:37 PM BST

32 mins: Man City 1-0 Newcastle

That was City’s first shot on target as the pressure began to tell. It was a good finish from the man who has won everything there is to win, to give Pope no chance in the Newcastle goal, and to justify his inclusion ahead of Palmer.

08:33 PM BST

GOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!

Man City 1-0 Newcastle (Alvarez)

Fine finish, even better set up from Foden. The England man is playing in in the box on the left. A brillint first touch allows him to play in the Argentinian who lashes the ball into the top corner, great finish.

08:32 PM BST

28 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

Better from City, Foden has a shot which is blocked well. That comes just after a Kovacic shot is also well blocked. The hosts are asking more questions of Newcastle, who are, so far, answering them well.

08:30 PM BST

26 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

Walker makes a good run on the right, he’s spotted and found. But his lob back into the danger area is mishit and goes over the dead-ball line for a goal kick.

08:27 PM BST

24 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

City are having no joy in attack and for all the neat passing are going down cul-de-sacs...

08:26 PM BST

22 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

Gordon goes in late of Dias and the City defender rolls around on the pitch. He’s either in a lot of pain or a good actor...it’s the former as the replay shows that Gordon went in on the back of the defender’s calf. It was a bad challenge and rightly earns the former Everton man a yellow card. Silly challenge that...

08:25 PM BST

No chances as yet...

...for that man Haaland.

Newcastle have dealt with him well so far - Shutterstock

08:23 PM BST

18 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

Without De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva this is, in a sense, a new midfield for City. They are yet to create anything and finding the balance is taking time as Newcastle are beginning to find their way into this match.

08:21 PM BST

16 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

First real glimpse of Newcastle as an attacking force sees Guimaraes nearly play in Tonali after a good passage of possession for the visitors.

They’ve only seen 25 per cent of the ball so far but they’ve started solidly and will doubtless happy with how the match has gone so far.

08:18 PM BST

13 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

Still City with more of the possession, they are being patient and moving it around well, but with little incision so far. As I type Kovacic tries a long ball over the top to, yep, you’ve guessed it, Haaland. But the striker is unable to control it.

08:16 PM BST

10 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

Let off for Newcastle as Joelinton loses the ball inside his own half. The ball falls to Foden after Haaland heads it to him but a player of his quality has to do better with the return ball to the big striker, Haaland being sent wide rather than through the middle.

The two speed merchants - Walker and Gordon - AP

08:12 PM BST

8 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

Still the hosts with more of the ball, but, as with earlier Newcastle are defending well. The ball comes to Grealish, he cuts inside and his shot (hopeful at best) is well blocked.

08:10 PM BST

7 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

Haaland tries to play in Foden but the Newcastle backline are alive to the threat and snuff out the attack before it’s really had a chance to get going.

Seven minutes in and no chances to speak of.

08:08 PM BST

5 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

Newcastle haven’t scored in their past four visits to the Etihad - that run has to change soon, will tonight be the night? As I type the ever-busy Trippier is played in on the right, but the full-back is offside.

08:07 PM BST

3 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

City with plenty of the ball at the moment - it’s all very pretty but everything is in front of the visitors.

08:05 PM BST

2 mins: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

The early action sees Schar go up for a header with Haaland and fall awkwardly. It looks as though his right shoulder took the brunt of the trip back to terra firma.

He gingerly walks off and Newcastle will play with 10 men while he’s seen to properly.

08:02 PM BST

1 min: Man City 0-0 Newcastle

They’re under way at the Etihad, both teams in their traditional, and famous, colours.

07:59 PM BST

The teams are out on the pitch

Thanks to fireworks and a HUGE banner on the pitch emblazoned ‘TREBLE WINNERS’, Newcastle are well aware of the task lying in front of them this evening.

07:55 PM BST

Not a bad haul...

City show off their trophies. And why not..? Life throws enough curveballs at you, so when you have success, enjoy it...

Trophies

07:52 PM BST

Pep speaks to TNT Sports - 'It's a huge game'

On the quick turnaround from the Uefa Super Cup...

“I hope the team is ready. Happy to be back at home and to start the season here. [Josko Gvardiol] needs time; after Newcastle we have a long week, then after Sheffield United we’ll know each other better. Nathan Ake played in the final and we didn’t want to take a risk with him.”

On the change up front...

“Julian [Alvarez] was not fit for the final but was outstanding in pre-season. He is fresh, we need Cole [Palmer] to change the game second half.”

On Newcastle’s 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa last week...

“It is a huge game, we saw how good Newcastle are against Aston Villa. In a short time they’ve put the club in the position they want to be and they’ll stay there. The quality is there and it’ll be a challenge.”

On the challenge his side faces...

“We start at zero. We have to win it again.”

07:26 PM BST

From our friends at Opta . . .

Newcastle have never won in 18 Premier League visits to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City – can they end that dreadful run tonight?

07:23 PM BST

Fancy a flutter on the match?

07:23 PM BST

The visitors have arrived

The Etihad Stadium. 📍



Let's go, lads! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Bi30sXhZRx — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 19, 2023

07:19 PM BST

Here are the sides in old fashioned black and white

Manchester City have made two changes from the side that beat Sevilla on penalties in the Uefa Super Cup. Ruben Dias replaces Nathan Ake in the centre of defence, while Julian Alvarez is preferred to Cole Palmer in attack.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland, Grealish

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Ake, Gomez, Perrone, Bobb, Palmer, Lewis McAtee

Eddie Howe’s names the same starting XI that thrashed Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening weekend. Summer signings Valentino Livramento and Harvey Barnes will have to wait for their first start for the visitors.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier. Schar, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravaka, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Anderson, Longstaff.

07:14 PM BST

Here's Newcastle United's starting XI

07:13 PM BST

Here's the Manchester City XI

Tonight's squad to face Newcastle United 🙌



XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Ake, Gomez, Perrone, Bobb, Palmer, Lewis, McAtee#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/hf83q9GPi0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 19, 2023

04:49 PM BST

Newcastle confident heading into City test

These are heady days at Newcastle United. A 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa on the opening weekend sent them to the top of the table and, albeit only from a small portion of the internet, produced talk of a title charge.

Such was the performance, and fervent passion of the fans, that such talk, though only partly, is fair game and excusable. They were brilliant against Villa - another side with high hopes this campaign - and powered by summer signing Sandro Tonali and last year’s big-money buy Alexander Isak put on a performance to both thrill the fans and send expectation soaring.

This evening such aspirations may well be given a reality check, or maybe not...

An away trip to the Treble winners Manchester City is as hard as they come but this may well not be a bad time to face the defending champions. They were taken to penalties as they triumphed in the Uefa Super Cup against Sevilla on Wednesday prompting Pep Guardiola to complain this fixture isn’t being played on Sunday or Monday.

But having got his moaning out the way the Catalan coach said he was looking forward to the challenge Newcastle will pose.

“We need these difficulties for many, many reasons right now,” Guardiola said. “This is the challenge, to prove ourselves again, if we are able to do a step forward in every season in sports. And when you’ve won what we’ve won, we need that.”

For opposite number Eddie Howe, the key for his side will be go go out and treat the match in the same way they did the Villa win.

“We want our players to go there with all the positive emotions that our season last year and our first game of this season should bring,” Howe said of Saturday’s match. “We have to be ourselves. We can’t change. We want to become a top team consistently in the Premier League and to do that we have to have a clear identity and try to implement that on other teams.”

Stay here for all the team news and action.



