It’s a Manchester derby in the FA Cup Final for the first time in tournament history when Manchester City and Manchester United trade blows at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

[ LIVE: Manchester City vs Manchester United ]

Not that any more juice is needed for an FA Cup Final or a derby, let alone both, but Manchester United can deny Man City its hopes of joining the Red Devils as a treble winner.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

And a win for Erik ten Hag would give him a domestic cup double in his first season as United boss, leaving Pep Guardiola to max out as a Premier League and Champions League winner should City beat Inter later this month.

The FA Cup has been played since 1871, and Man United’s 12 tournament wins trail only Arsenal’s 12. United last won in 2016 and appeared in 2018.

City has rung up six FA Cup wins and last claimed the prize in 2019.

Man City smashed Manchester United 6-3 in October on a double hat trick day spread between Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, but United won 2-1 at Old Trafford early in 2023 to split the season series.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Manchester United.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live, FA Cup Final stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

Where: Wembley Stadium, London

Online: Stream via ESPN+

Updates: Stats, commentary on NBCSports.com

FA Cup Final odds (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM )

Man City (-200) vs Manchester United (+525) | Draw over 120 mins (+375)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: None.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lisandro Martinez, Marcel Sabitzer, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Antony.

Manchester City vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, stream, highlights originally appeared on NBCSports.com