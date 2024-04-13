Manchester City vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of Etihad Stadium (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Manchester City FC 1 - 0 Luton Town FC

Manchester City vs Luton Town

15:15

Doku is looking to cause problems on the left-hand side as he stands up Townsend. De Bruyne has made a run ahead of him and Doku slots the ball into his path, but the Belgian midfielder goes down under the challenge of Berry, but the referee has waved away his protests. He's having none of it!

Manchester City vs Luton Town

15:13

Alvarez is standing over the corner and City have surrounded Kaminski in the six-yard box, throwing plenty of bodies forward for this one. The Argentine attacker takes and he floats it to the edge of the area where De Bruyne is there to meet it, but he volleys it high and wide into the stands behind the goal.

Manchester City vs Luton Town

15:13

As it stands, Man City have climbed to the top of the Premier League table above Arsenal and Liverpool, with the latter two sides to play tomorrow. Guardiola and his team will be hoping to apply the pressure by securing the three points today. City come forward once again as Kovacic pokes the ball to Gvardiol on the edge, but his shot is parried behind for a corner by Kaminski.

Manchester City vs Luton Town

15:09

It's been an intense opening few minutes from Man City, and despite Guardiola's side enjoying a stroke of luck with the own goal, Luton need to tighten up at the back to get a result in today's game. Haaland was afforded too much space when he broke through initially, and Edwards will be disappointed with the lack of concentration from his defence.

Manchester City vs Luton Town

15:03

Own goal Daiki Hashioka

Manchester City vs Luton Town

15:03

Clark gets the game under way for Luton Town at the Etihad Stadium!

Manchester City vs Luton Town

14:59

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

Manchester City vs Luton Town

14:59

Meanwhile, Edwards has made two alterations from Luton's 2-1 win over Bournemouth last time out. In defence, Teden Mengi misses out of the squad, and Onyedinma comes into the starting XI. Berry is also named in the side, with Issa Kabore dropping out.

Manchester City vs Luton Town

14:56

Guardiola has made five changes from City's 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace in their previous Premier League fixture. In goal, Ortega drops to the bench while Ederson comes back into the side. John Stones and Rodri also drop out, with Kovacic and Akanji coming into the starting XI. Further forward, Doku and Nunes are named in the team, with Grealish and Foden among the substitutes.

Manchester City vs Luton Town

14:51

LUTON TOWN SUBS: James Shea, Cauley Woodrow, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Tim Krul, Joe Johnson, Taylan Harris, Christian Chigozie, Zack Nelson, Axel Piesold.

Manchester City vs Luton Town

14:51

LUTON TOWN (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Alfie Doughty, Reece Burke, Daiki Hashioka, Fred Onyedinma; Luke Berry, Ross Barkley, Jordan Clark; Andros Townsend, Carlton Morris, Tahith Chong.

Manchester City vs Luton Town

14:51

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Jack Grealish, Rodri, Stefan Ortega, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Gomez, Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb.

Manchester City vs Luton Town

14:46

MANCHESTER CITY (3-2-4-1): EdersonL Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; Mateo Kovacic, Rico Lewis; Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Julián Alvarez, Matheus Nunes; Erling Haaland.

Manchester City vs Luton Town

14:46

A win for Luton could see them climb out of the relegation zone and above Everton and Nottingham Forest today, but the Hatters have never won an away league match against the reigning top-flight champions in 16 attempts (D3 L13), losing the last nine by an aggregate score of 27-2. Rob Edwards’ side enjoyed an impressive 2-1 win against Bournemouth last time out, and they are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for the second time, previously doing so against Newcastle and Sheffield United in December.

Manchester City vs Luton Town

14:40

Man City are hoping to climb to the top of the Premier League table in today’s game, at least temporarily, as they continue to battle with Arsenal and Liverpool for the title. Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in their last 40 home games in all competitions (W34 D6), just two short of their all-time club record of 42 set between December 1919 and November 1921. The home team have won their last four home league games against Luton by an aggregate score of 12-1. They last hosted them in April 1999 in the third tier (2-0), while they last did so in the top-flight in February 1992 (4-0).

Manchester City vs Luton Town

14:40

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Manchester City v Luton Town!

Manchester City vs Luton Town

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Manchester City vs Luton Town

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…