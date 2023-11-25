Manchester City vs Liverpool, live! Alexander-Arnold equalizes - Score, live updates, watch, videos

MANCHESTER — Manchester City host Liverpool on Saturday in a huge game at the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola's side sit top but they're just one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and all signs point to another topsy-turvy battle between these two incredible coaches.

City drew 4-4 at Chelsea before the international break and have shown a lack of control in games this season, which will be a concern to Guardiola. Defensively they're having balance issues but going forward they are just as ruthless as always with Erling Haaland leading the Premier League with 13 goals so far this season.

Liverpool have their main man Mohamed Salah in fine form too and their story is very similar as they are also having defensive issues due to a lack of balance in midfield. Klopp has ditched holding midfielders for playmakers in his fluid 4-3-3 system and although Liverpool look really good going forward, they are extremely susceptible on the counter. Still, if they win at City then they go top of the league.

Manchester City vs Liverpool live updates! - By Joe Prince-Wright at Etihad Stadium

GOALLL! Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (Trent Alexander-Arnold, 80th minute)

There it is. After all of those City chances, Liverpool have made them pay. Alexander-Arnold gets the ball on the edge of the box and drills a low shot into the far corner. Game on!

CLOSE! Haaland looked certain to score

Doku, again, cuts inside and crosses for Haaland but Liverpool block the shot.

SAVE! Ederson does well to deny Nunez at his near post

Salah threads through a lovely ball to Nunez but his shot at the near post is pushed wide by Ederson. Guardiola is trying to rally the home crowd here. It has got a bit nervy as Liverpool push for an equalizer.

Intriguing final 20 minutes coming up

City think they are 2-0 up as Ruben Dias flicks home but Akanji is adjudged to have fouled Alisson as the cross came in. That looks very soft. VAR has a look and the goal is disallowed. City can feel a little hard done by with th at.

Should be 2-0 to Manchester City!

Jeremy Doku beats Alexis Mac Allister easily and cuts it back to Julian Alvarez but he skies his shot from 12 yards out. Huge chance for City. Brilliant from Doku once again. Liverpool make a double change shortly after with Gravenberch and Diaz on for Jones and Jota.

Back underway for the second half

No changes for either side but Liverpool are on the attack as they hunt for an equalizer.

Manchester City lead Liverpool 1-0 as Erling Haaland breaks yet another record. Can City kick on? Will Liverpool make one of these counters count?



HALF TIME: Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool

That was a slow-burner of a game but despite Manchester City taking the lead and having chances to make it 2-0, Liverpool are still in this and have created chances on the counter. City look pretty open when Liverpool string a couple of direct passes together. This is finely balanced.

Really open end to the first half

Liverpool getting some joy on the counter but so are City as Alvarez can't quite find Haaland on the first attempt, then Phil Foden's low shot is saved superbly by Alisson with City's second counter. Then at the other end Ederson claws the ball away as an overhit pass misses everyone and almost goes straight in. Gasps here at the Etihad.

Liverpool have a few chances after the goal

This has been a good response from Liverpool as they almost get clear on the counter, then a poor giveaway allows Nunez a shot on goal but he's pushed too wide and hits the side-netting. City getting a little sloppy before half time.

GOALLL! Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool - Erling Haaland (27th minute)

There's the opener and it all came after Alisson went to play a quick ball forward but he slipped as he kicked it as he made yet another mistake early on. Nathan Ake got hold of the loose ball, beat two Liverpool players easily and slotted in Erling Haaland who finished into the far corner as Alisson should have probably saved the shot. Haaland has now set the record (yes, another one) as the fastest player to 50 Premier League goals in history. He's done it in 48 games. Andy Cole's record (65 games for 50 goals) has been broken.

Doku the standout player so far

Jeremy Doku is causing so many problems down the left. His cross is pushed clear by Alisson with Haaland lurking and Liverpool scramble it clear. Doku is turning Alexander-Arnold inside out and Liverpool just can't stop him cutting inside. Haaland is going to get on the end of one of these crosses in a minute.

Liverpool go close to an opener through Nunez

Really good stop from Ederson to deny Darwin Nunez, as his flicked header from a wonderful Mohamed Salah cross was heading into the top corner. Kyle Walker then clears the rebound as Diogo Jota fouls him. Liverpool finally have an attempt at goal and their long balls out to Salah are working. The game is starting to open up with Alisson closed down by Haaland at one end, then Liverpool trying to spring another counter at the other but Nunez was offside.

Bright start from Man City with Doku at the heart of it

The hosts have had plenty of the ball early on and Jeremy Doku is running at Trent Alexander-Arnold whenever he gets the chance. City are clicking through the gears. Liverpool yet to get going.

Hello and welcome to Etihad Stadium on an absolutely beautiful day! The weather is cold and crisp here in England's north west and the stage is set for yet another massive game between the two teams who sit first and second in the Premier League table.

The big team news is that City have Erling Haaland fit to start, while Jack Grealish misses out as Pro Soccer Talk understands he is sick. Curtis Jones starts in midfield for Liverpool, with Matip at center back and Tsimikas at left back.

Focus on Manchester City, team news

City are top of the league but they've given the chasing pack hope with several sloppy performances so far this season. Their draw at Chelsea last time out summed up the issues they've been having with a real lack of control in midfield hampering Guardiola's side. That said, they have won 23 home games in a row in all competitions and a win against Liverpool would equal the English top-flight record of 24. John Stones has joined Kevin de Bruyne on the sidelines but the latter is working his way back to a return in the next month or so. Mateo Kovacic, Erling Haaland, Sergio Gomez, Nathan Ake, Ederson and Matheus Nunes should all shake off issues and be available.

Manchester City lineup (3-2-4-1)

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Akanji; Foden, Silva, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Haaland injury news

Erling Haaland played for Norway against the Faroe Islands during the international break but he suffered a reoccurrence of a foot injury which has been bothering him this season and did not play in their second game of the international break against Scotland. Guardiola confirmed that Haaland took part in training on Thursday but had a 'few niggles' and was hoping he could play some part against Liverpool on Saturday. Luckily for City, Haaland has shaken off that knock and starts up top.

Focus on Liverpool, team news

Klopp has gone back to all-out attack for most games and it is working as Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai have struck up a great partnership in attack. Yes, the balance could be better but this Liverpool side are a lot of fun to watch and they're taking plenty of risks. They have also lost just one league game in their last 23 outings dating back to last season. Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic remain out, while Andy Robertson is recovering from shoulder surgery and Curtis Jones is still out with a hamstring issue. Alexis Mac Allister is back from suspension, while Ryan Gravenberch, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are all battling to be fit for this clash.

Liverpool lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Jota

How many goals does Mohamed Salah have this season?

As we mentioned, Salah is on fire and he has scored 10 goals in 12 Premier League games for Liverpool this season. He also scored four goals for Egypt in their 6-0 World Cup qualifying win against Djibouti over the November international break.