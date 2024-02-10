Manchester City vs Everton, live! Haaland at the double - Score, live updates, how to watch, videos

Manchester City can take their winning streak to double digits when win-starved Everton visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to kickoff Premier League Week 24.

The three-time defending champions have won five-straight Premier League matches and haven't drawn or lost since leaving for the Club World Cup in the middle of December.

City have pulled within two points of Liverpool and have a match-in-hand on the current table-toppers. The two sides don't meet until March 10, and City plans to have already overtaken the Reds on the table by then.

Standing in the way of those plans is an Everton side who haven't won in the Premier League since the start of Man City's win streak.

The Toffees are in the bottom three but a win shy of rising as high as 15th. They did win an FA Cup replay over Crystal Palace on Jan. 17 and have drawn three-straight in the league including impessive points versus Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Score: Manchester City 2-0 Everton

Erling Haaland 71', 85'

Erling Haaland makes it two with a fine solo goal - Manchester City 2-0 Everton (85th minute)

That is sublime. Kevin de Bruyne plays the ball to Haaland and he's 40 yards from goal with plenty to do. But he beats Branthwaite easily, then curls home into the far corner. What a run. What a goal. What a player.

Erling Haaland smashes home and City go wild - Manchester City 1-0 Everton (71st minute)

A corner drops to Haaland after Everton can't clear and the Norwegian striker smashes home. What a finish. Emphatic.

Second half is following a very familiar pattern

De Bruyne and Walker are on for Nunes and Akanji but this is all very similar. Doku play in Haaland and his cross to the back post is cleared by McNeil. Everton hanging on but dropping deeper and deeper now.

Half time: Manchester City 0-0 Everton

City dominated the first half but Everton hung in there and had a couple of chances on the counter. Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish are all on the bench and surely we will see them early in the second half. City had 74 percent of the possession in that first half but not a single shot on target.

Big chance right on half time

This is as close as City have come. A loose ball drops to Akanji in the box but his shot is blocked superbly by Tarkowski. That was surely going in. The ball hit Tarkwoski on the arm but his arm was tucked into his body. No penalty kick. Play on.

Still no breakthrough for City

It is now wave after wave of City attack and most of it is coming down their left flank via Jeremy Doku. He's whipped in some good balls but City are becoming a little too predictable and Everton still have a bit of a threat on the counter when they do touch the ball. Which is about once or twice every five minutes. Still, the Toffees are hanging in there. Jack Harrison just shanked a shot horribly high and wide.

Slow start at the Etihad

Man City have had plenty of the ball and are looking to clip it into Haaland whenever possible but Everton are hanging in there and have sprung a few decent attacks on the counter. Right now City are trying to probe their way through the lines but this Everton side are so well-organized.

The team news has dropped and Bernardo Silva, Walker, De Bruyne and Gvradiol drop to the bench. Stones, Akanji, Doku and Nunes come in to the lineup as Guardiola has a very strong bench to call on. Everton are unchanged as their settled lineup under Dyche continues. Onana is back on the Toffees’ bench after recovering from injury.

Manchester City lineup

Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodrigo, Nunes; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Everton lineup

Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Young, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Harrison; Calvert-Lewin

Manchester City team news, injury update

None

Everton team news, injury update

OUT: Arnaut Danjuma (ankle), Andre Gomes (calf), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (knock), Amadou Onana (knee), Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh)