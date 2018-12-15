Manchester City vs Everton LIVE - Latest score and updates as Gabriel Jesus goal puts City in front

Manchester City will look to reclaim top spot for 24 hours at least when they face Everton for the day’s early kick-off.

Pep Guardiola’s side were replaced by Liverpool at the summit of the table last weekend after the reigning champions’ loss at Chelsea, their first of the campaign.

Everton meanwhile have yet to record a league win in December and will face a side who were wounded at Stamford Bridge but returned to winning ways in midweek against Hoffenheim. Follow the live action below.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What time does it start?

Manchester City vs Everton kicks off at 12:30pm (GMT)

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11:30am. Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the game via the Sky Go app.

The match will also be available on Now TV by grabbing a day pass for just £7.99.

Highlights will be shown at 10:20pm on BBC One.

Sterling starred against Hoffenheim in midweek (Getty)

Player to watch…

Raheem Sterling: The 24-year-old has been in the news for his comments after the racist incident at Chelsea at the weekend but the winger put that behind him to put in a fantastic performance in midweek. He used his pace and his passing ability to help set up the second goal, and was a threat all night for the Bundesliga outfit. His role will be key if City are to regain top spot.

Form guide…

Manchester City: WDWWLW

Everton: WDWLDD

Odds…

Manchester City to win: 1/5

Everton to win: 13/1

Draw: 23/4

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)