Raheem Sterling comes off the bench to score as Manchester City get job done against difficult Dinamo Zagreb

Raheem Sterling scored Manchester City's first goal of the night - Getty Images Europe

Manchester City’s strength may be very much in the collective, in Pep Guardiola’s beautifully oiled system, but there is little doubting the identity of their talisman these days.

Sergio Aguero remains the Premier League’s stand-out striker and it is hard to believe David Silva is planning on this being his last season in a City shirt, so influential the Spaniard remains.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But, even at a club that can soak up the loss of big players like few others, Raheem Sterling is fast becoming the man City cannot live without.

The England forward delivered another blistering illustration of his growing brilliance here with a match-winning turn from the substitutes’ bench.

For all City’s dominance, they were struggling to break the deadlock until Sterling was introduced for Bernardo Silva in the 56th minute and, within 10 minutes, he had crushed Dinamo Zagreb’s resistance with his 41st goal in the past 12 months for club and country.

And it was Sterling who, with seconds remaining, raced 40 yards from the halfway before threading a pass through to Phil Foden to ram home a fine right-foot strike for City’s second.

“He’s a player who is always there, he has this talent, he loves to score goals, you always have that feeling [with him],” Guardiola said.

“He said a few days ago that he missed chances at Everton but he was always thinking of the next one. The feeling we had when we arrived was he played good but it was like he didn’t care [where the goal was]. I think he can still improve his finishing.”

Foden came off the bench to smash home City's second goal Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Story continues

Guardiola’s passionate call to arms to City’s fans to mobilise had plenty of merit but this particular Champions League group would be a tough sell to most supporters. No one expects City to do anything but breeze through it and, after two wins from two and five goals without reply, they are firmly on course to do just that.

City had 81 per cent possession, 20 shots and 10 corners. Still, credit to Dinamo. They dug deep, defended deeper - it was almost a flat back six at times with midfielder Nikola Moro dropping in - and kept City out for a lot longer than many expected. Sergio Aguero and Bernardo had chances, Silva scuffed a shot past a post after a handball in the build-up by Kevin Theophile-Catherine was missed - the first of a number of dubious calls that would ultimately send Guardiola into a tailspin and earn him a yellow card - and Ilkay Gundogan rattled the crossbar.

Guardiola resisted any changes at the interval but, with little headway made early in the second half, he drafted in Sterling for Bernardo, who had been subdued, the prospect of a potential charge from the Football Association over his controversial tweet about Benjamin Mendy perhaps hanging over the Portuguese.

Denied the opportunity to wreak havoc in the 8-0 demolition of Watford, Sterling took it out on Preston in the Carabao Cup a few days later and it was a similar story here. He resembled a caged animal desperate to be let loose after being confined to the bench and needed little time to change the dynamic of this game.

City are so good, and they score these sort of goals so often, that they are starting to make them look routine, but if they were routine everyone would score them. The speed of the movement and the precision of the passing did for Dinamo, Mahrez finding Gundogan, who rolled a pass across the penalty area to Rodri. The Spaniard dissected Dinamo’s defence with a gorgeous diagonal pass that Mahrez glided on to and squared for Sterling to poke home ahead of the lunging Emir Dilaver.

City had struggled to catch much of a break in front of the net before then - or from the officials in fairness - and Guardiola was getting increasingly agitated about the latter. He finally snapped with 20 minutes to go when Sterling went down under a challenge from Peter Stojanovic and the manager was booked for remonstrating angrily with the fourth official, Kevin Blom.

Guardiola’s sense of injustice will only have increased when Aguero, brought down in the area by Dino Peric, was denied a penalty by the Video Assistant Referee and the Catalan made a point of saying City’s success in recent seasons had come despite few favours. “Nobody has given us anything, we have done it for ourselves and that’s top, my friends,” he said.

Foden was again restricted to just a few minutes, for which Guardiola again apologised, but his goal will have eased any disappointment at not starting and Sterling wants Gareth Southgate to call the 19-year-old midfielder up to the senior England team. “I am buzzing for Phil and I want him in the national team,” Sterling said. “If he keeps going, he will be there.”

Kevin De Bruyne missed the game with a groin injury and Guardiola said he was unsure if the midfielder would be fit for Wolves on Sunday.

Player ratings

Manchester City (4-3-3):

Ederson 6; Cancelo 6, Fernandinho 6, Otamendi 6, Mendy 6; Gundogan 7, Rodri 8, Silva 8; Mahrez 6, Aguero 6, Bernardo 5.

Subs: Bravo, Walker, Sterling, Jesus, Angelino, Foden, Garcia.

Dinamo Zagreb (3-5-2):

Livakovic 6; Theophile-Catherine 6, Dilaver 6, Peric 6; Stojanovic 6, Ademi 5, Moro 5, Olmo 5, Leovac 6; Orsic 5, Petkovic 5.

Subs: Zagorac, Pinto, Gavranovic, Gojak, Situm, Atiemwen, Kadzior.

9:55PM

FULL TIME

And that's it! City get the job done but Dinamo made it difficult.

9:54PM

90 mins +6 - Man City 2 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Bjelica has been booked now.

9:54PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!

PHIL FODEN FINISHES BRILLIANTLY!

Man City 2 Dinamo Zagreb 0

And that's why Dinamo didn't bother opening up for the rest of the game. City counter, finally have space to exploit and Sterling knows he has Foden on the overlap, plays him in and the youngster smashes into the bottom corner.

9:53PM

90 mins +5 - Man City 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Fernandinho commits the most tactical foul in the world of all time, running and swiping the legs away from a Dinamo player to stop any possible threat of a counter-attack. They have a free-kick but City should see it away.

And they're on the counter! FODEN IS IN!

9:51PM

90 mins +3 - Man City 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0

City are trying to keep the ball in the corner to see out time. Very professional.

9:48PM

90 mins - Man City 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0

The state of this.

possession

The gap between these two sides is something Uefa should be concerned about. Honestly, it's just ridiculous. How are Dinamo meant to compete? It may only be 1-0 but Dinamo are nowhere near the game.

Foden's coming on for the final few minutes to replace Silva.

9:46PM

88 mins - Man City 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Spurs vs Bayern has gone nuts by the way. It's currently 2-7. As in that is the score.

9:44PM

86 mins - Man City 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0

BT Sport's resident referee says the Aguero one was a definite penalty. This makes sense, because it was.

Still no more goals in the actual game. Sterling finds space on the left, holds... and passes to Mahrez, whose shot is saved.

9:41PM

VAR says

No penalty. For either. I like VAR but that's nonsense. Ah well.

9:40PM

83 mins - Man City 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0

VAR is checking at least one of two definite penalty decisions... Gundogan was barged down for a definite penalty and Aguero was tripped. The referee is checking.

9:38PM

81 mins - Man City 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Dinamo do just enough to stop Aguero scoring a tap in. Silva breaks into space, cuts it back and Aguero shoots on the sidefoot volley and puts it wide. A decent challenge put him off.

City link moves again and Gundogan whips a shot over the bar.

Here's a stat for you:

Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 16 home appearances in the Champions League for Manchester City (11 goals, seven assists), scoring or assisting at least once in 12 of his last 13 such matches.

9:36PM

78 mins - Man City 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0

And it nearly does cause problems as a turnover gives City a five v five on the edge of the box - the first time they've had numerical equality, let alone superiority!

Corner.

Nothing comes of it.

9:35PM

75 mins - Man City 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Dinamo players are really frustrated. Little kicks at people, fouls everywhere, Pep can't say anything because he might get a second yellow. Do managers get suspended if they get too many yellow cards?

Dinamo trying to press a little higher up the pitch now but that's just going to cause problems at the other end.

9:30PM

72 mins - Man City 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Dinamo players are starting to lose the heads a bit now. Mendy takes exception to a foul by Petkovic, who has started dropping back into the midfield four. He's doing absolutely nothing up the other end of the pitch anyway.

And Guardiola has just been booked for saying something. Booked. I'm not really sure what this means but it is quiiiite funny.

9:28PM

70 mins - Man City 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0

It's a shame for Dinamo (players) though because until that goal they'd been defending as a textbook 5-4-1. This is exactly what that shape is meant to look like.

541

City just have the personnel to break it down.

9:26PM

69 mins - Man City 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0

We're in the dangerous territory of praising the away fans for singing so much even though their team is losing. Every group of fans does this. It's not amazing.

9:23PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLL!

STERLING FINDS A WAY THROUGH!

Man City 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0

The same exact thing. City work it from side to side to side to side and pass around the area, Rodri spots Gundogan make a run in behind the defender who loses a City player for the first time time tonight... and Sterling is inside the six yard box to smash it home.

9:23PM

64 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Fernandinho has just put in the best tackle of the game, taking the ball powerfully then skipping past a challenge to recycle play after a turnover gave Dinamo a chance to run into City's half. He's so good.

Aaaaaaand we're back to passing it around again.

defensive shape

That's eight players in/nearly in the Dinamo box.

9:19PM

62 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

City still passing around the final third but cannot find a way through. Dinamo have almost every player inside their own box.

9:17PM

59 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Nothing's changed (other than the sub).

Mendy finally beats the first man with a drilled ball into the middle, Mahrez cushions it and Sterling gets clattered while trying to shoot the loose ball into the net.

9:14PM

56 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Meanwhile, in other news Spurs are getting pumped 4-1 by Bayern Munich. You can follow that one in other liveblog by clicking here.

9:11PM

54 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

City are putting so many players forward that they're really at risk on the counter, but it's something they need to do if they're going to break this side down. Raheem Sterling getting ready to come on and I think it could be for Bernardo, who just hasn't been on his game today. It could also be Mendy, who hasn't beaten the first man with a cross all game long.

9:08PM

51 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

And the game has reverted to how things were earlier. City probing, sending teasing balls in, Dinamo surviving then looking to break.

9:06PM

48 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Errrr Dinamo have just gone through with a three vs two after a mistake by Rodri... and have wasted it. They must've not known what to do with themselves but it was well defended by Fernandinho and Otamendi.

City go on the attack now though... and Theophile-Catherine - who has had a great game - deals with Bernardo easily.

9:03PM

KICK OFF 2

We're back. Man City have the ball.

9:02PM

VAR handball

Nobody knows the rules anymore. Nobody in the world. The replay shows that the defender handled the ball in a way I would have thought means it's a penalty but the rules have changed since last season... or I'm unable to understand them. Either way, I don't think the penalty or lack of is the problem. City just need to keep up the intensity, quicken the passing, keep looking for space and one-twos and they'll break through eventually.

I think.

8:48PM

HALF TIME

The goals are coming. They are. Aren't they?

8:45PM

45 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Cancelo overlaps and fires a cross from the right, Mendy swings a cross in from the left... Dinamo hang on without really having to hang on. They're defending in a nice shape, blocking crosses, getting in front of shots and just slowing things down.

8:42PM

43 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Possession

Silva steps over a cross to dummy it - doesn't work. Silva goes down in the area but is off balance and it's no penalty.

8:40PM

41 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Still no goals. They're coming. I'm sure.

8:38PM

39 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Ederson opts for a Pro Evo goalkick, launching a fizzed pass up to Aguero against the last man. He shows great strength, balance and pace to win the ball, turns, turns again, looks for help, turns... and is tackled.

8:36PM

37 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Another blocked shot but the linesman's flag is up. Look at this attacking shape:

Man City shape

So weird. I love it.

8:34PM

34 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Fernandinho is playing as a [puts fedora on] Libero tonight. The deepest player of all the players as City attack with everyone else deep in the Dinamo half. He makes it a 1-3-4-1 shape. And then a 1-2-3-4! Lovely stuff for tactics nerds everywhere.

8:31PM

32 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

The thing is, Man City need to make sure they keep up the intensity because all it will take is a bit of complacency and a mistake... and Dinamo could break up the other end and score. Then an all-out-defence, D-pad pressed all the way to the left surge, and that's a surprise win.

Anyway, it's still all City.

8:28PM

29 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

City go long from a goal kick. I like it. Five a side tactics. They quickly win the ball back and a sea of light blue shirts follow up. Silva threads in Aguero, who turns and wins a corner.

The goalie punches that away... and City start again.

8:25PM

26 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Man City shapes

This is what the game looks like.

8:24PM

24 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

CITY MISS AGAIN! This time David Silva shoots wide from about eight yards! Replays show that Dilaver has accidentally punched the ball with his hand onto a City back, but VAR doesn't care.

8:22PM

22 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

And now Gundogan has hit the bar! The free-kick comes to nothing, City get up the other end and the ball is rolled to the edge of the area and Gundogan launches one at goal that pings off the frame.

This is a classic 40 shots no goal kinda game. The sort of match the weaker team wins...

8:19PM

20mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Olmo's head has been kicked open by Cancelo, that looks really sore. This is also a decent opportunity for Dinamo to get the ball into the box for Petkovic. Otamendi and Rodri the only lads in this defence who you'd really think can defend it well.

8:18PM

18 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

City are creating chances, finding space with clever touches and movement and wasting the opportunities. Aguero has rushed his finish now, swiping at his shot and launching it over the bar.

Cancelo is booked for a high boot near his own box shortly after as Dinamo get the ball quickly to Olmo.

8:16PM

16 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Bernardo shoots over again! City all over Dinamo, passing the ball around, Dinamo can't get close and Bernardo's completely mis-hit another.

8:13PM

14 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

This game is going exactly as you'd think. City in control... and suddenly Aguero is away! One v one with the goalie, he goes round him and shoots but it's saved! The ball pings around the area, Bernardo has a hit and smashes it over the bar with a plain bad shot.

8:11PM

11 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Cancelo is getting forward quite a bit and another cross from the right is caught by the goalkeeper. Dinamo defending in a back five.

8:09PM

9 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

City look menacing already, finding space to run with the ball at the Dinamo box. Dinamo want to absorb the attack and counter but City are prepared.

Moro gets a kick and thinks he's getting a foul - he isn't - and so waits until play stops so he can complain to the referee. Turns out he's fine.

8:05PM

6 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Rodri is sitting up now and being checked for concussion. He may just have been winded and knocked his shoulder - he's a big lad and that was a high fall, tumbling to ground while going for a header.

Rodri's on the ball now and plays a pass to Mendy so it seems like he's fine. Dinamo are sitting in their own half waiting for City to come onto them.

8:03PM

4 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

Rodri is on the floor and howling in pain, rolling around while a physio holds him still trying to figure out what's happened. He's fallen awkwardly and was clearly in trouble immediately. Let's hope he's OK.

Credit: REUTERS

8:02PM

3 mins - Man City 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0

The BT Sport commentators don't have access to the wifi or something so if you're watching this on TV with me, you might agree it's really weird to hear Chris Sutton and Joleon Lescott just wander things out loud while the game plays out.

City's shape is interesting today. Looks like a 3-3-4 in possession.

8:00PM

KICK OFF

We're off!

7:57PM

Here come the players

The Etihad looks nice and busy, plenty of massive flags and Tifos going about. Not seen them before. I am wearing my sceptical hat as to whether fans brought these along or it's the club trying something.

7:45PM

Pep Guardiola pre-match interview

Incredible high driven, Petkovic looks so tall he cannot play but that is not true, he has so much quality, fast wingers. In this part of the season with many games the squad we have it would make no sense, insane, to play a starting XI. We have an alternative to involve everybody in all competitions. Mahrez is playing an incredible level. At Leicester he was man of the year, he settled good last season and he deserves to play. After one game is nothing done. Winning is important but we have to make nine points to qualify and in Champions League there are many surprises and we expect that. Be calm, thinking what you have to do.

7:25PM

I like how photos don't tell the whole story

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Oh wow it's so busy, people are flocking to a truly exciting event!

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Aguero is mobbed! Surrounded! Stay safe Sergio!

Actual reality:

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

This is most likely because only children are actually excited to see their players arrive... and there's a bar that sells reasonably priced beer just out of sight in the picture. I know where I'd like to be.

7:03PM

Starting lineups

Mendy and Cancelo start as full-backs! Foden still not in the first XI but he has been ill recently so that might explain it. Aguero back in and another interesting thing to note is Mahrez starts. He's forced his way into the first team after the performance against Everton.

7:00PM

The Chaaaaaaaampions

Hello and welcome to our liveblog for tonight's match between Man City and Dinamo Zagreb, a side who are much better than you think they are. There are no particular stars, except Dani Olmo, but this is a decent team and one who could cause problems for their hosts if they sit in a low block all game long, don't concede and then grab a goal from a mistake. They can play though, so we might even see a visitor to the Etihad have a bit of a go, press higher and look to force the errors they want.

City should win it by a couple of goals. It's the dream prize of the club and Pep Guardiola - winning the trophy, not tonight - and Guardiola says his players must seduce the fairly non-fussed home crowd to get behind their team and create the sort of atmosphere that drove Liverpool to the final. I'm not sure it's happening.

You have to start somewhere though and tonight could be a chance for City to put on a show and thrill their supporters to the extent they decide it's worth sticking around until full time rather than getting home in one hour as opposed to two.

The team news should be with us soon, at which point we can figure what Pep's plans are for this evening, other than to win by many goals.

Stay with us for live updates, analysis, some tactical bits probably and then at the end a delightful match report written by one of our many talented reporters, the name of which I'm not sure.

It would be nice to see Phil Foden get a game but expect Aguero to play 60 minutes, De Bruyne to be rested because he might have an injury and possibly some minutes given to players in the squad who need them. Mahrez was brilliant on the weekend and should start.