Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Manchester City FC 0 - 0 Chelsea FC

Manchester City vs Chelsea

17:37

Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne is caught offside.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

17:33

Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

Manchester City vs Chelsea

17:31

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Noni Madueke.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

17:29

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jack Grealish.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

17:28

Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

17:26

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Moisés Caicedo.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

17:25

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Nathan Aké.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

17:24

Attempt saved. Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

17:22

Foul by Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea).

Manchester City vs Chelsea

17:22

Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

17:20

Foul by Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea).

Manchester City vs Chelsea

17:19

Foul by Noni Madueke (Chelsea).

Manchester City vs Chelsea

17:17

First Half begins.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

16:45

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

16:15

