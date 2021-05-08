Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Man City are hoping to claim the title on home soil (Getty Images)

Manchester City will be hoping to wrap up their Premier League title chase on Saturday, when they host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

A win for Pep Guardiola’s side will see them crowned champions, though Thomas Tuchel’s side have plenty of reasons of their own to want to spoil the party.

It was the Blues who denied City the possibility of a quadruple this season after they won the FA Cup semi-final meeting between the teams recently - and they will have another big clash in the weeks ahead, after both reached the Champions League final.

In addition, Chelsea are still trying to secure themselves a top-four finish to ensure participation in next year’s competition - they can go third in the table if they take the points here, after Leicester’s shock home defeat to Newcastle on Friday night.

It might only be a matter of time until City lift the title anyway, but they’ll be keen to do it on home soil as well as gain a measure of revenge for the Wembley defeat.

Both sides and managers, meanwhile, will be aiming to gain any measure of upper hand in the mind games ahead of the European Cup final - whether that will be in Istanbul or elsewhere. Follow our live coverage of Man City vs Chelsea below.