Manchester City vs Burnley: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Manchester City host Burnley at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to keep the pressure on at the top of the table.

City have been on a tear in recent weeks, winning nine of their last 10 games in all competitions as they’ve recovered well from their wobble in December. They’re now five points behind leaders Liverpool but the treble winners have a game in-hand. With Erling Haaland due back soon, Guardiola’s reigning champs are once again hitting top gear at the perfect time of the season.

In stark contrast Burnley are struggling and they sit five points from safety. Vincent Kompany’s side haven’t been able to get any real consistency going this season and scoring goals has been a big problem for the new boys. Heading back to City will always be an emotional occasion for Kompany and he will be hoping for a huge upset.

How to watch Manchester City vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday (January 31)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Manchester City focus, team news

The only two players missing are Manuel Akanji and Haaland, with the latter expected back soon. Pep Guardiola is delighted to have Kevin de Bruyne back and he’s presence has given the entire City team a boost. Now is when City usually kick and they’ve got 12-straight wins in all competitions against Burnley.

QUESTIONABLE: Erling Haaland (foot), Manuel Akanji (knock)

Burnley focus, team news

The Clarets may be able to get some big players back fit and available but losing electric winger Luca Koleosho to injury is a huge blow. The way they coughed up a goal late on to draw at home against Luton last time out stung and they have to dig deep and improve in key moments at both ends of the pitch if they want to stay up. They face Liverpool and Arsenal in two of their next three games as the tough outings keep on coming.

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Charlie Taylor (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Sander Berge (illness), Aaron Ramsey (illness), Hannes Delcroix (illness)