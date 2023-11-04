Manchester City vs Bournemouth, live! Score, live updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Manchester City can go back atop the Premier League table for at least a few hours by handling their business versus Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 11am on USA Network or stream online on NBCSports.com).

The Citizens are rarely the more rested team in a Premier League game but their League Cup third round exit means a rare week of preparation between domestic encounters.

WATCH MAN CITY vs BOURNEMOUTH STREAM LIVE

And Bournemouth has midweek fourth-round action versus Liverpool, asking boss Andoni Iraola to keep the good vibes rolling after a first Premier League win — over relegation rivals Burnley no less — last week.

The Cherries need to find goals, and City gives up the fewest in the division. Is this a sure thing, or does Iraola have something up his sleeve? He's never matched wits with Pep Guardola, and that could swing both ways.

How to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday (November 4)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live on NBCSports.com

Manchester City lineup

Bournemouth lineup

Focus on Manchester City

The champs are very fit, and a little rested. It's very difficult to predict against them in any game, but this one would have to be some sort of let down.

OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring - out until December/January)

Focus on Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola's men are undermanned and at a depth disadvantage but do have the vibes that come from a big if fortunate win over Burnley. Philip Billing is a driving the team.

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle), Neto (ankle), Lewis Cook (suspension), Darren Randolph (illness)