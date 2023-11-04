Manchester City vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates

Manchester City can return to the top of the Premier League table when the champions host Bournemouth this afternoon.

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were among the Manchester City players to drop to the bench as the champions made four changes for the visit of the Cherries.

Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol were the others to make way as Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic and Jeremy Doku all came in at the Etihad Stadium.

Bournemouth restored Max Aarons, Lloyd Kelly and Marcus Tavernier to the side following their Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Manchester City FC 3 - 0 AFC Bournemouth

15:42

Bournemouth just can't get a touch on the ball at the moment and City are ghosting past them. Doku makes another weaving run down the left before fizzing it in, but Alvarez's touch bounces harmlessly to Radu.

15:41

Assist Jérémy Baffour Doku

15:39

Goal Jérémy Baffour Doku

15:38

Bournemouth are attempting to press a little higher than they have been, knowing that they'd have a chance on the break. Scott tries to intercept a big switch from Rodri, but it only glances off his head on it's way through to Ake.

15:35

Assist Jérémy Baffour Doku

15:34

Goal Bernardo Mota Veiga de Carvalho e Silva

15:33

Yellow Card Philip Anyanwu Billing

15:32

Assist Rodrigo Hernández Cascante

15:31

Goal Jérémy Baffour Doku

15:30

CLOSE! Another corner is played short by City and Silva finds himself in a pocket of space on the edge of the D. He whips a shot towards the top left corner that has Radu stretching, but it flies just wide.

15:29

For all of City's possession, Radu has only had the one save to make so far, and that was a fairly comfortable one. Silva links up with Alvarez again, but the Argentinian's fizzed shot is deflected wide by Zabarnyi.

15:27

BLOCK! Kovacic's attempted throughball is actually blocked by Zabarnyi, but Haaland is alert to pounce on the rebound. He gets it out of his feet before firing a shot on goal, but Kelly throws himself in front of it.

15:26

It's wonderful play from City down their right as Silva cuts inside before picking out Alvarez once more. He threads it through to Walker, who only has Kerkez to beat, but a loose touch lets him down as it rolls out of play.

15:24

OFF THE POST! Silva checks back twice, but just can't open up space for a shot so he tees up Alvarez for a cross. He clips it into the far post and Haaland heads it down against Kelly which helps it onto the woodwork.

15:21

Doku is facing off against Mepham and times his moment perfectly, bursting past the defender with pace before trying to fizz it into the middle. Zabarnyi slides in to block it and Christie helps to clear the danger.

15:20

CHANCE! Kovacic cuts out another attempted attack by Bournemouth before weaving his way through midfield. He lays it off to Haaland who picks out Rodri, but he curls his long-range shot well wide of the far post.

15:17

Bournemouth have won none of their 18 league games against City (D2 L16), the most any side has ever faced another without winning in English Football League history.

15:16

SAVE! Silva has three defenders in front of him, but he squeezes a pass through to Alvarez before continuing his run, drawing Bournemouth players to him. It opens space for Rodri on the edge of the box, but his low shot is held by Radu.

15:15

Bournemouth work it quickly upfield, but their final ball into the box is letting them down. Christie's cross is blocked, and when Scott tries to pick out Tavernier, he puts it straight out for a throw-in.

15:13

CHANCE! To nobody's surprise, City are dominating the ball, with 83 per cent possession in the first 10 minutes. Their hard work results in a corner which is pulled back to Silva just outside the box, but he fires over the bar.

15:10

It's better from Bournemouth's front three here as they rush out to press City's backline. Walker is forced backwards and he has to go all the way back to Ederson with no route forward.

15:08

Doku clips it in from the left and Haaland is claiming he's being pushed which knocks his jump off balance. The referee is having none of it and the hosts work it out to Alvarez on the left, but he blazes his effort over the bar.

15:07

Bournemouth have everybody sitting deep in their own half as City knock it around, trying to open up some space here. The hosts are staying patient as they switch it from side to side.

15:04

Kovacic sloppily gives the ball away, and Billing hooks it upfield to Solanke. He nods it down for Christie to volley forward in the hopes of finding Tavernier, but Stones comfortably deals with it.

15:02

Kovacic gets the game under way for City!

15:01

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

14:58

Iraola makes just three changes from their EFL Cup defeat to Liverpool in midweek and switches to a back five here. Aarons, Kelly and Tavernier are all brought in. Semenyo and Kluivert, who have scored two of Bournemouth's last three goals between them, drop to the bench along with Smith.

14:54

Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the side that beat United last Sunday. Akanji returns from suspension to start, with Ake, Kovacic and Doku also coming into the team. Dias, Gvardiol, Grealish and Foden are all among the substitutes.

14:50

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Adam Smith, Joe Rothwell, Antoine Semenyo, Mark Travers, Justin Kluivert, Marcos Senesi, David Brooks, Dango Ouattara, Luis Sinisterra.

14:50

BOURNEMOUTH STARTING XI (5-4-1): Ionut Radu; Max Aarons, Chris Mepham, Illia Zabarnyi, Lloyd Kelly, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Philip Billing, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

14:46

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Matheus Nunes, Rico Lewis, Stefan Ortega, Josko Gvardiol, Oscar Bobb, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, Ruben Dias, Phil Foden.

14:42

MANCHESTER CITY STARTING XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodrigo; Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

14:38

As for Bournemouth, at the tenth time of asking, they finally got their first Premier League win under Andoni Iraola as they came from behind to beat Burnley and move out of the relegation zone. The pressure isn't off the Cherries manager yet though as they sit just one point above the drop zone. They're also looking to bounce back after being knocked out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday as they were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool.

14:38

City have the chance to leapfrog both Arsenal and Tottenham to go top of the table with a win here, and history is on their side as they've won all 12 of the previous Premier League games against Bournemouth. Their blip before the October international break, which saw them get knocked out of the EFL Cup by Newcastle United and lose consecutive league games looks to be behind them, as they've won their last three on the bounce in all competitions, including a resounding 3-0 win over derby rivals Manchester United last weekend.

14:33

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium!

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…