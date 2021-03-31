Manchester City fail to pull off miracle comeback against Barcelona in Champions League quarter finals

Tom Garry
·15 min read
Barcelona celebrate as Ellen White looks on - Reuters
  • Manchester City 2-1 Barcelona (2-4 on aggregate)

Manchester City will “stick together” and use the experience of their quarter-final loss to Barcelona to try and go further in the Women’s Champions League next term, City manager Gareth Taylor said.

A deserved 2-1 home victory was not enough for Taylor’s side to overturn the heavy advantage the Catalan giants held from the first leg, as the Spanish league leaders progressed to face either holders Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

Needing to score at least three times against a side that have only conceded three league goals all season and kept 12 clean sheets in a row, the English club’s chances seemed very slim.

They got the early goal that they desperately craved as Canada’s Janine Beckie bundled in from a corner. But, as City built up pressure, a second-half counter attack from the Spanish side saw Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala slot in the decisive away goal to leave the hosts needing four more.

They found one of those through United States midfielder Sam Mewis’ penalty, but after heavy pressing in the first half their intensity dropped in the closing stages on an unseasonably warm evening in Manchester.

Before the game, Taylor had been adamant his side were “capable” of scoring the necessary goals to turn the tie around, and he was proved right in the sense that his side did create sufficient chances to give themselves hope, but they were not quite clinical enough with them. Ellen White fired straight at the keeper twice, while Beckie had two efforts superbly saved and Barcelona defended resolutely.

“We had to go out and chase the game, be aggressive and take the game to them,” Taylor said. “I was proud of the girls, they left everything out there. We just came up a little bit short. Once they scored the away goal it was obviously an uphill battle for us.

“You need that luck to go with you as well. These experiences will stand us in good stead for next year, I look forward to meeting them [Barcelona] again.”

  • Match details

Manchester City (4-3-3): Roebuck; Bronze (Weir, 73), Dahlkemper, Greenwood, Morgan; Lavelle, Walsh, Mewis (Coombs, 80); Beckie, White (Stanway, 73), Kelly (Park, 86)

Subs not used: Benameur (g), Mannion, Davies

Yellow cards: Kelly

Barcelona (4-3-3): Panos; Torrezno, Pereira (Fernandez, 89), Maria Leon (Losada, 79), Ouhabi; Bonmati, Guijarro, Alexia; Graham Hansen (Martens, 61), Oshoala (Crnogorcevic, 79), Mariona (Vilamala, 89)

Subs not used: Coll (g), Laia Codina, Melanie

Yellow cards: Pereira

Referee: Monika Mularczyk (Poland)

04:53 PM

FT: Manchester City 2 - 1 Barcelona (2-4)

Park almost scored for City there. Lavelle did the hard work, and send a ball into Park who was maybe not quite expecting it. Her shot went wide.

That's the last chance of the match and City are out of the Champions League after a valiant effort today.

04:49 PM

93 mins: Manchester City 2 - 1 Barcelona (2-4)

Martens really should have scored there. She was basically unmarked in the box, but took it on her chest and her volley drifted way wide. Saves some face for City.

04:45 PM

89 mins: Manchester City 2 - 1 Barcelona (2-4)

Barca makes two more changes to effectively kills this game.

Jana Hernandez on for Mariona.

Pereira off, Vilamala on.

04:43 PM

86 mins: Manchester City 2 - 1 Barcelona (2-4)

Just feels like there's far too much for City to do.

But Kelly keeps pushing. She blocks a Guijarro pass and then chases the ball to the goalkeeper. But Panos is fouled according to the referee and Kelly's chance ends.

As if on cue, Taylor substitutes City's brightest spark and puts Jess Park on in her place.

04:37 PM

80 mins: Manchester City 2 - 1 Barcelona (2-4)

City sub: Laura Coombs on. Sam Mewis off.

All the breaks have slowed down the game.

04:35 PM

79 mins: Manchester City 2 - 1 Barcelona (2-4)

Barca subs: Rosada on for Leon. Crnogorčević on for Oshoala.

04:34 PM

77 mins: Manchester City 2 - 1 Barcelona (2-4)

Roebuck continues her brilliant decision-making on the other side of the pitch, as she comes out to stop the ball at Oshoala's feet as she breaks away in transition again. Oshoala has stayed down however, looks like she turned her ankle.

04:32 PM

75 mins: Manchester City 2 - 1 Barcelona (2-4)

Beckie with a wayward shot that feels like poor decision-making at this stage in the game. Still wondering why Bronze - who has been solid in a sometimes haphazard defence - and White - clinical goalscorer - have been taken off. But here we are.

04:29 PM

72 mins: Manchester City 2 - 1 Barcelona (2-4)

Bronze and White off, as Stanway and Weir come on. Odd choices there.

04:27 PM

69 mins: Manchester City 2 - 1 Barcelona (2-4)

City poised to make some subs as they throw the kitchen sink at this one. Georgia Stanway and Caroline Weir on course to come on.

But first Greenwood takes a free kick. City can't break any ground from it though.

04:25 PM

GOALLL!! 65 mins: Manchester City 2 - 1 Barcelona (2-4)

Mewis looked nervous, but she stepped up to the spot and fired in a low shot to the left-hand corner. City need three goals - but that just gave them a new flicker of hope.

04:24 PM

PENALTY CITY! 65 mins: Manchester City 1 - 1 Barcelona (1-4)

Beautiful play between City players, as Mewis passes to White who is taken down in the box by Leon.

04:22 PM

65 mins: Manchester City 1 - 1 Barcelona (1-4)

City need four goals now, and the energy has been sapped from the Academy Stadium.

04:20 PM

GOALLL!!! 59 mins: Manchester City 1 - 1 Barcelona (1-4)

City might just be beat here as Barcelona score.

It started with a huge save from Roebuck. She had to come way out of her box to get to the ball ahead of Oshoala on the break. Big decision-making from the young goalkeeper and it paid off there.

But Barcelona are back only a minute later, with Graham Hansen coming in from the right flank and driving into the box. Greenwood has to go to the ground to challenge, but does so cleanly and the ball falls to Beckie outside the area, who only needs to clear it to safety. But instead she makes a risky pass back to Greenwood who tries to clear and is blocked by a Barcelona shirt. They drive into the box and offload to Graham Hansen. She makes a neat cut-back to Oshoala in the centre of the box who fires home to finally get her well-deserved goal.

Even if she hadn't scored, Greenwood had pracitically wrestled a Barcelona shirt in the box so a penalty call would have been likely. But Barcelona played on and they have their away goal.

04:14 PM

57 mins: Manchester City 1 - 0 Barcelona (1-3)

Close one for City. Another long ball from that right flank comes through to White, but she leaves it to Beckie who gets to the ball slightly slower than Panos in goal - who retrieves the ball to safety. Barcelona defence was found very much wanting there, City are pushing them close here.

04:10 PM

54 mins: Manchester City 1 - 0 Barcelona (1-3)

Kelly chips the ball forward to White, a sweet pass as Barcelona continue to struggle to contain the pace on City's right flank.

White's shot isn't her best work though, and Panos saves. She had options in the area so that's a shame.

04:08 PM

52 mins: Manchester City 1 - 0 Barcelona (1-3)

Roebuck is back up and moving after her ankle was caught awkwardly.

04:07 PM

49 mins: Manchester City 1 - 0 Barcelona (1-3)

Oshoala with another chance for Barcelona and Roebuck makes a brilliant save.

A mistake from Greenwood sees Barcelona captain Alexia get the interception and she sends a beautiful through ball to Oshoala, between the two City centre-halves. Seeing her team-mates beat, Roebuck rushes out to meet Oshoala and blocks the ball but the Barcelona striker catches the goalkeeper's ankle.

Worrying to see her down for so long, medical team are out and tending to Roebuck.

04:03 PM

46 mins: Manchester City 1 - 0 Barcelona (1-3)

Beckie opens up to Kelly wide on the right. She turns around Ouhabi, and then swings in a cross to White, but the striker's header is off target.

04:01 PM

Second half coming up...

..now!

03:58 PM

This is a pertinent fact

How will Barcelona react to being behind?

03:56 PM

Aggregate

A reminder that Barcelona remain ahead 3-1 on aggregate - two goals and no mistakes will level things up for City this second half.

Lucy Bronze has been key to keeping them on the right track.

Bronze guides the ball away from danger - Getty Images
Bronze guides the ball away from danger - Getty Images

03:48 PM

HT: Manchester City 1 - 0 Barcelona

Barcelona have a late chance at a corner but nothing comes from it. City hold on with their lead and crucially have not yet conceded a Barcelona away goal. Still a chance here if City can keep up this level.

03:48 PM

43 mins: Manchester City 1 - 0 Barcelona

HUGE second moment for Bronze who saves City's skin again.

Oshoala on the breakaway again for Barcelona, from a perfectly timed through ball. She squares up against Roebuck but the goalkeeper bats away the shot. It falls at Oshoala's feet again though and Roebuck is well-beat - the Barca striker shoots and somehow Bronze flicks the shot off the line. Oshoala appeals to the referee, saying it went over the line, but Bronze wags her finger - it wasn't over and City survive again.

But the Barcelona assault isn't done. City's clearance comes back at them as fast as they got rid of the ball, and again down that right flank Mariona has all of the City defensive line beat. But instead of taking her shot she tries to pass to Oshoala in the box and misses the mark. What a chance missed.

03:40 PM

37 mins: Manchester City 1 - 0 Barcelona

This time Beckie's shot on the break is a good effort, and wins a corner as Barca keeper Panos guides it over the bar.

Kelly takes the corner, and Mewis finds it again - her header is slightly too far out though and it bounces before Panos secures it. City could really do with taking a second goal into the break.

03:38 PM

35 mins: Manchester City 1 - 0 Barcelona

Beckie's shot goes over the bar after some nice build up play from City. Feel like she made the wrong decision there, but shows intent from her side.

Small mistakes are allowing Barcelona to breakaway a few times more than Gareth Taylor will be comfortable with though. Left-back Morgan's passing into midfield has been intercepted a couple of times now, she needs to be careful.

03:35 PM

33 mins: Manchester City 1 - 0 Barcelona

CRUCIAL block from Lucy Bronze. Huge.

Graham Hansen beats Greenwood as she drives into the box and shoots, forcing a save from Roebuck. But she can't get a handle on the ball, and Oshoala meets the loose ball at the far post - she shoots, with Roebuck nowhere near being able to save it, but Bronze gets her body in front of it to block.

Then, when Barcelona's corner causes a scuffle for the ball in the box, Bronze takes charge again and steers it out of the danger. Very key moment there, and City cling on.

03:33 PM

31 mins: Manchester City 1 - 0 Barcelona

Kelly is being her confident and creative self - something we missed in the first leg. She skips and drives past a couple of defenders before Guijarro brings her down just outside the box - a cynical challenge earning her a yellow cards.

Greenwood gets ready to take the free kick with Bronze consulting. Her shot hits the wall though and when she takes the rebound with her first touch her shot is easily stopped.

03:30 PM

27 mins: Manchester City 1 - 0 Barcelona

City still seem largely in control here. Barcelona getting caught out in offside positions when they try breaking away.

03:23 PM

GOALL!!!! 20 mins: Manchester City 1 - 0 Barcelona

IDEAL for City.

Kelly passes to Lavelle in the centre. She screams at her to pass out to White on the right, but Lavelle is slow to it and a Barca interception gifts City a corner.

Greenwood swings in a corner, and it comes to Mewis who heads to Dahlkemper. She gets it out from under her feet and as the goalkeeper scrambles to get in front of it, Beckie gets a toe to the ball and scores.

What a start, exactly what they needed and definitely deserved after a strong 20 mins from City. Mewis picks up the ball from the back of the net and rushes it back to the centre circle. City with a point to prove here. Game on!

03:19 PM

17 mins: Manchester City 0 - 0 Barcelona

Panos saves a tight-angled shot from Beckie - the first on target attempt of the tie.

03:17 PM

15 mins: Manchester City 0 - 0 Barcelona

Oshoala with a strong run down the left hand side as she leads a Barcelona break, far out-pacing Dahlkemper. Her cross into the box is blocked by Bronze though and Roebuck retrieves the ball. A marker of how easily Barca can counter while City search for an early goal.

03:15 PM

13 mins: Manchester City 0 - 0 Barcelona

Greenwood swings in a deep free kick and White meets it to win a corner.

Greenwood crosses the ball in, and it is headed out to Lavelle who volleys a dipping shot at goal, but it doesn't have enough time to drop and goes over the bar to hit the top netting.

03:12 PM

9 mins: Manchester City 0 - 0 Barcelona

Greenwood with a perfectly timed challenge on Mariona gives Barcelona another corner. But City deal with it well. They go on the break and after giving away the ball keep up the intensity, pressing Barcelona with everything they've got. They win it back briefly. City are clearly planning on leaving it all on the pitch. And really, they have no choice.

03:07 PM

6 mins: Manchester City 0 - 0 Barcelona

Barcelona corner, Leon takes it. It Swings towards the near post, but is cleared out to Pereira. She takes her shot from the edge of the area but it goes way wide. City need to limit these chances.

03:04 PM

3 mins: Manchester City 0 - 0 Barcelona

Kelly's cross finds Beckie on the far post, and she chases it but the ball goes just wide.

Soon after, Greenwood swings in a corner and Barcelona clears.

Lots of intensity and positive play from City in just the first three mins.

03:01 PM

Ellen White captaining City in Steph Houghton's absence

We're about to kick off - get ready.

02:53 PM

Teams

City's team:

Barcelona:

Lauren Hemp is sidelined with an ear infection. Not good news, when she was so bright for City in the first leg. Janine Beckie replaces her, with Rose Lavelle replacing Caroline Weir.

02:50 PM

Welcome

... to the second leg of this Champions League quarter-final between Manchester City and Barcelona.

Telegraph Sport is here to take you through minute-by-minute updates of the action, as Barcelona travel to the Academy Stadium in Manchester.

After Chelsea's schooling of Wolfsburg earlier this afternoon, we now have the second tie with an English club involved - albeit things are looking a lot more difficult for City than they did Chelsea.

Home advantage aside, overcoming a 3-0 deficit is a task no side has ever done before at this stage of the competition so City will have to pull off some sort of miracle.

Manager Gareth Taylor did not see it that way after City were pulled apart by Barcelona last week, and yesterday expressed similar sentiments: "I think we've proved we can score goals, this season. We are right up there in goals scored, the first team in the league to 50 goals. So we are more than capable.

"We created a lot of chances against Barcelona. We've given ourselves an uphill task but in terms of me being confident enough to say that we can achieve it, yeah. Is it going to be difficult? Of course, but for sure, we will be going for it."

To remind you, Chloe Kelly missed a penalty last week while Barcelona pummelled three goals into the back of a fighting Ellie Roebuck's net. Apart from goalkeeper Roebuck and a spirited effort from Lauren Hemp, most of City's side underperformed. So the only way is up today, as they aim to at least save face.

Keeping Barcelona - who have scored 103 goals this season in the league alone - at bay, will be the real challenge.

Kick off is at 4pm. We'll bring you all the details, including the starting XIs coming up next.

