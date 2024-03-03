Is Manchester City v Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City host Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium (Getty Images)

Manchester City host Manchester United on a crucial derby day in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side have bounced back from a draw against Chelsea with back-to-back 1-0 league victories, but produced a return to scoring form in midweek cup action with Erling Haaland powering a six-goal win over Luton.

Their cross-city rivals were rather less fluent in beating Nottingham Forest after defeat at Fulham last weekend appeared to again imperil Erik ten Hag.

It leaves the Old Trafford club sixth as they look to keep up with fellow Champions League place chasers Aston Villa and Tottenham.

When is Manchester City vs Manchester United?

The Manchester derby will kick off at 3.30pm GMT on Sunday 3 March at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 3pm. Subscribers can also stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Manchester City will be without Jack Grealish, who Pep Guardiola fears will not be back until after the international break later this month.

Erik ten Hag should have an unchanged squad from which to pick, having allayed injury fears around Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane by declaring both fit to feature. Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all unavailable, while Rasmus Hojlund will be back later in March from a muscular problem.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Stones; Silva, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Eriksen, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Odds

Manchester City win 4/15

Draw 11/2

Manchester United win 10/1

Prediction

A Manchester City win. Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United.