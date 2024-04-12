Manchester City v Luton Town preview: Team news, head to head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City will check on the fitness of Phil Foden, who sustained a minor injury against Real Madrid.

Kevin de Bruyne may return following illness but Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake are expected to remain sidelined.

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards will provide an update on a number of injury doubts in his Friday press conference.

Issa Kabore will definitely miss out as he is unable to play against his parent club, while Gabriel Osho is nearing a return from a knee problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won their last four home league games against Luton by an aggregate score of 12-1.

However, the last time they hosted the Hatters was a third-tier meeting in April 1999, winning 2-0.

Their last top-flight encounter in Manchester was a 4-0 City victory in 1992.

Manchester City

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 26 games in all competitions (W21, D5).

Pep Guardiola's side are also without defeat in 16 Premier League fixtures, winning 12 of them.

City are two short of their club record of 42 home matches unbeaten set between 1919-1921.

They could score four or more goals in three consecutive league games for the first time since a run of four in 2022.

Phil Foden has scored nine goals in his last nine Premier League matches and is one shy of 50 in the competition.

Kevin de Bruyne has been directly involved in nine goals in 11 league appearances this season, scoring three and providing six assists.

Rodri is unbeaten in his last 66 appearances for City in all competitions, while they have lost their last four league games he has not featured in.

Luton Town