Manchester City v Luton: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Manchester City and Luton in the Premier League.

Man City have won their last four home league games against Luton by an aggregate score of 12-1. They last hosted them in April 1999 in the third tier (2-0) and the last time they played them in the top-flight in February 1992 finished 4-0.

Luton have never won an away league match against the reigning top-flight champions in 16 attempts (D3 L13), losing the last nine by an aggregate score of 27-2.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 40 home games in all competitions (W34 D6), just two short of their all-time club record of 42 set between December 1919 and November 1921.

Excluding penalties, only Arsenal (19) and Everton (15) have scored more goals from set-piece situations than Luton in the Premier League this season (14). However, Manchester City have conceded just two such goals so far, fewer than any other side.

Phil Foden has scored nine goals in his last nine Premier League games, with his 14 overall this season his best return in a single campaign. His next goal will be his 50th in the competition. He would be the 10th player to reach this milestone for Manchester City, while aged 23 years and 321 days on the day of this game, he would be the second youngest to do so for the club after Erling Haaland earlier this season.