Manchester City 4-1 Aston Villa: Phil Foden hits stunning hat-trick in victory at Etihad Stadium

Phil Foden (left) has scored 21 goals and netted two hat-tricks for Manchester City this season [Getty Images]

Phil Foden struck a stunning hat-trick as Manchester City continued to apply pressure to Premier League title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool with a commanding win over Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium.

Manager Pep Guardiola left key men Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne on the bench after Sunday's drab draw with Arsenal, but the reigning champions still had too much for injury-hit Villa, who also lost goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to illness just before kick-off.

In their absence, Foden produced a masterclass to take his tally to 21 goals this season. But it was Rodri who struck first for City after 11 minutes when he swept home Jeremy Doku's cross at the near post.

Villa were dangerous on the break and drew level nine minutes later when Jhon Duran beat Stefan Ortega with a low finish after a neat exchange with Morgan Rogers.

It was then that Foden took charge, restoring City's lead with a low 20-yard free-kick on the stroke of half-time, although Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo played his part by turning his back in the wall.

Foden extended City's lead after 62 minutes when he fired low past Villa's deputy keeper Robin Olsen after good work by Rodri, then claimed his treble in style seven minutes later with a fine drive into the top corner from the edge of the area.

The win leaves City level on points with Liverpool, who play Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday night, and a point behind Arsenal, who top the table after beating Luton Town.

More to follow.