Manchester City unveil first ever New York City club shop in iconic Rockefeller Center

The global growth of Manchester City has continued over in the United States, with the club unveiling a brand new store in the heart of New York City.

It is the latest venture from the Etihad club in light of their remarkable successes both in domestic competition, European tournaments, and in the global game over the last 24 months and certainly the last two seasons in particular.

Manchester City claimed a record-breaking fourth successive Premier League title in the last few weeks, firmly establishing themselves as one of the all-time greatest sides ever to perform in the English top-flight.

That remarkable success followed the club’s historic Treble-winning season of the 2022/23 season, in which the club recorded a Premier League title win, followed by FA Cup victory, and their first ever UEFA Champions League triumph.

The on-field successes in-turn have an effect off the field, with Manchester City’s global popularity skyrocketing in recent months, and the football club reacting as swiftly as possible to ensure their support from across the globe has access to the club in some format.

Over the weekend, Manchester City unveiled a brand new CityStore at the iconic Rockefeller Center in the heart of New York City, with the recently-claimed Premier League trophy on show for the first customers to see in person.

Manchester City’s new store in New York City follows successful openings at Manchester Arndale and Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, while a brand new and expanded City Store is in the works as part of the ongoing expansion of the Etihad Stadium.

Director of Integrated Fan Experience and Retail & Licensing at Manchester City, Serena Gosling reacted to the club’s New York City launch, “We are very excited to announce the launch of our brand new store in the heart of New York City, marking another huge milestone for our global retail offering.

“The US market continues to provide exciting opportunities for Manchester City to grow and we’ve experienced an increase in engagement and support from the region over the past few years across a number of areas, including a 48% uplift in sales from our online CityStore this season.

“Ahead of our summer tour, this store offers a further touchpoint for our fans within the US to engage with the club and we’d like to thank our retail partner stichd and its staff for their support.”

Manchester City have also confirmed that ‘further activity to celebrate the store opening’ will take place this summer when Pep Guardiola and the team visit the USA on pre-season tour for four fixtures across the country including taking on AC Milan at the Yankee Stadium.