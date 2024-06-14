Manchester City trio subject to two major changes as part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker has been named as England vice-captain as part of two major changes by Gareth Southgate ahead of the European Championship.

The 34-year-old, who became Manchester City first-team captain following the departure of Ilkay Gundogan from the Etihad Stadium last year, could wear the armband for England in Germany this summer after Gareth Southgate’s decision.

Walker captained the Sky Blues to a record-breaking fourth successive Premier League last month, as the Englishman lifted a third trophy of the campaign, after success in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The right-back has won 17 trophies since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium from Tottenham in 2017, and is bidding to win international silverware this summer, as England begin their European Championship campaign this weekend against Serbia.

Ahead of the start of the tournament Walker has been appointed as vice-captain, taking over the duty from Jordan Henderson according to the Daily Mail, after the midfielder was axed by Southgate.

Walker captained the national team for the first time in October against North Macedonia, and has made 83 previous appearances for England.

The defender featured 47 times for Pep Guardiola’s side during the recent campaign, choosing to pen a new contract in east Manchester despite Bayern Munich’s best efforts to sign the 34-year-old last summer.

The appointment of Walker isn’t the only change within England’s squad ahead of the European Championship starting in Germany, after Southgate announced a mentality shift to his 26-man squad.

Craig Hope reports that Southgate will not be naming any substitutes in England’s opener against Serbia this weekend, instead proposing to name 13 outfield ‘finishers’ on the bench for the clash at the Veltins-Arena.

Walker, Phil Foden and John Stones are Manchester City’s three representatives within the Three Lions squad, after Southgate omitted Jack Grealish last week.