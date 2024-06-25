Manchester City transfer offer for Serie A star rejected – Etihad officials preparing fresh bid

Manchester City have had a bid for Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas rejected, according to reports from Italy.

Pep Guardiola could be forced into signing a new shot-stopper at the Etihad Stadium this summer, with uncertainty surrounding the future of Ederson, who has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Etihad bosses successfully agreed a new contract with second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega earlier this month, with the German signing a new deal until 2026, amid initial fears surrounding the 31-year-olds future at Manchester City beyond this summer.

Manchester City could also agree a new deal with Ederson, as the Brazilian contemplates starting his eighth campaign with the Sky Blues, having moved to east Manchester for £35 million from Benfica in 2017.

Ederson has made 332 appearances and won a series of major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues have been linked with a series of potential replacements should the 30-year-old leave this summer, including AC Milan star Mike Maignan, Porto’s Diogo Costa, Michael Zetterer of Werder Bremen and Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson.

Serie A shot-stopper Christos Mandas is the latest player to be linked with moving to the Blues’ goalkeeping department this summer, with Manchester City having reportedly had an offer for the Greek goalkeeper rejected by Lazio.

The 22-year-old, who moved to the Stadio Olimpico last summer, kept five clean sheets and conceded six goals in nine Serie A appearances during the recent 2023/24 campaign.

Manchester City made an opening offer of a €2 million loan fee with with an obligation to buy Mandas for €10 million, according to Il Messaggero report relayed by outlet The Laziali.

Lazio rejected the Premier League champions’ opening offer, although Manchester City are reportedly preparing a ‘new and improved’ bid for the goalkeeper.

The Italian club are claimed to want €15 million to €18 million for the 22-year-old, despite paying just €1.3 million last summer.

Manchester City recently also agreed a new deal with third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson, who signed a new one-year contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2025.